Fish in Manila Bay safe to eat except those from Cavite – BFAR

Local fisherfolk in Naic, Cavite, was forced to dismantle the roof cover of his boat since fishing is restricted.

Fish and shellfish from Cavite 'are still not safe for human consumption based on sensory evaluation,' BFAR says in its latest bulletin

MANILA, Philippines – Fish and shellfish in Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Batangas, and parts of Metro Manila are safe for human consumption, except those from Cavite, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said in its bulletin on Tuesday, August 13.

The BFAR has been conducting sensory evaluation of fish samples from Bataan, Bulacan, and Pampanga since MT Terranova sank off Limay, Bataan, on July 25 and caused an oil spill.

Results from sensory evaluations of fish and shellfish samples from these three provinces do not have traces of oil and grease, BFAR said.

Similarly, chemical testing from samples in Bataan and Bulacan showed that concentrations of polycylic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)– the toxic components of oil – “are significantly below levels of concern and pose no significant risk to public health.”

However, fish and shellfish from Cavite “are still not safe for human consumption based on sensory evaluation,” BFAR cautioned the public.

Samples collected from other sites – Navotas, Manila, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Batangas – were deemed free from oil and grease contamination.

Compensation needed

Most affected by the oil spill are fisherfolk from Cavite and Bataan, as consumers remain averse from buying fishery products in light of the maritime disaster.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said 21,000 affected residents in Bataan will get compensation in insurance.

This comes after the earlier reported number of 31,000 Cavite fishers and vendors that will be receiving compensation.

Vasquez also mentioned that by the Philippines’ Oil Pollution Compensation Act, there is a $6.5 million fund reserved for expenses that will compensate affected communities.

The law implements the 1992 Civil Liability Convention and the 1992 Fund Convention. The Philippines is a signatory to the two conventions, but not the Supplementary Fund Protocol which could beef up the available fund for a major oil spill incident.

“All expenses of local government units and government agencies similar to the Mindoro oil spill, we told them to document that so they can claim later on for reimbursement and compensation also,” said Vasquez.

Fishing has been banned in Limay, Bataan. Cavite has put several coastal towns under a state of calamity and has announced a no-catch zone for shellfish. – Rappler.com

Quotes have been translated to English for brevity.