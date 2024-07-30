Oil spill to reach Metro Manila by July 30 – UP MSI

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPILLED. A thick layer of oil can be seen across the water surface around four kilometers from the coastline in Hagonoy, Bulacan.

Likewise, several areas in Cavite were projected to be affected by the oil spill from sunken MT Terranova

BATAAN, Philippines – The oil spill from the MT Terranova in Bataan was to have reached Metro Manila by Tuesday, July 30, at 1 am, according to the latest forecast of the Marine Science Institute of the University of the Philippines (UP MSI).

Based on the UP MSI forecast released on Monday night, July 29, other areas to be hit by oil spill are Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, Naic, and Ternate in Cavite.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Monday that siphoning operations will start soon as the 14 leaking valves had been closed.

On Tuesday morning, the PCG conducted an aerial survey to verify the oil sheen reports from different provinces, Lieutenant Commander Michael John Encina told Rappler.

On July 25, the MT Terranova was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil en route to Iloilo when it sank 3.6 nautical miles from Lamao point in Limay, Bataan. One crew member died, while 16 others were rescued. The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources estimated that 11,000 Bataan fisherfolk will be affected under the worst-case scenario.

Members of nongovernment organization Greenpeace Philippines visited Tanza and Rosario towns in Cavite on Monday to validate data from Karagatan Patrol.

“What we gathered is that these communities and their local government units need more information and support regarding the oil spill and the government response,” Khevin Yu, climate campaigner from Greenpeace, said.

Yu urged the national government to contain the spill and minimize effects on the livelihood of people in coastal areas. He also said the government should be transparent in its actions not only against the ship owner but also the owner of the cargo that was being transported.

“Responding agencies should be transparent with information pertinent to the spills—including what they are doing to hold not just the ship owners, but also the owner of the cargo, accountable,” Yu said. – Rappler.com