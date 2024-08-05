Tolentino leaves PDP due to ‘significant differences’ on WPS views

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on Monday, August 5, resigned from Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) after its party president, Senator Robin Padilla, advised him to do so.

In his resignation letter, Tolentino said his decision “comes after a careful consideration and is due to significant differences in our foreign policy directions, particularly regarding the West Philippine Sea.”

“The 2016 Hague Arbitral Ruling is crucial to our territorial integrity. I believe that upholding its ruling and strengthening our alliances with supporters of a rule-based international order are essential for advancing our national interest and safeguarding our sovereignty,” he added.

The senator said that PDP’s “inclination on bilateral dialogue concerning these matters, while having merit, may not fully align with the principles established by the Arbitral Ruling and might weaken our position in the international arena.”

Tolentino said that the party’s approach to resolve the conflict “might not adequately protect the rights and livelihoods of fishermen, the bravery of our soldiers, and acknowledge the critical role of the Philippines’ international allies.”

“A stronger, more resolute multilateral alliance with our historical allies and like-minded nations is crucial for effectively addressing challenges in the West Philippine Sea and ensuring regional stability,” he added.

PDP had helped Tolentino to clinch victory in the 2019 senatorial race. His departure from the party comes less than a year before the 2025 midterm elections. Of all the seven reelectionist senators, he is the only one who has not ranked among the probable winning 12 in various surveys.

Political strategist Lito Banayo wrote in his newspaper column that Tolentino would be on the Marcos administration’s senatorial slate. The senator said on Monday that he will “pursue a path, for now, as an independent legislator.”

PDP is chaired by former president Rodrigo Duterte who previously said that the 2016 Hague ruling should end up in the trash bin.

The 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, Netherlands, gave the Philippines a ringing victory over regional giant China by invalidating Beijing’s claim to waters within its exclusive economic zone, also known as the West Philippine Sea.

Tolentino is the principal author of the landmark maritime zones bill which seeks to define and declare the country’s maritime zones. The said bill was included in the Marcos administration’s priority bills in September 2023, amid heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

The bill was approved by both houses of Congress last March 19. However, it was recalled in May for tweaks. On July 17, the bicameral conference committee again approved the measure, and was up for the President’s signature. – Rappler.com