FULL TEXT: Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement

RAA. The Philippines and Japan sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement in Malacañang on July 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippine – The Philippines and Japan on Monday, July 8, signed the landmark Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), a deal that would ease military access for both countries, amid rising concerns over China’s aggressive actions both in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

The agreement was completed in record time, with formal negotiations starting only in November 2023. It was signed by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in the presence of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Here is the full text of the agreement, as uploaded by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

