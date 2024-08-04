Philippines, Germany commit to concluding broader defense agreement

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BILATERAL MEETING. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Philippine Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro arrive for their bilateral meeting, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 4, 2024.

Manila and Berlin are deepening military ties as tensions have flared in recent months between China and the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Germany have committed to concluding a broader defense cooperation arrangement, their defense ministers said in a joint statement on Sunday, August 4.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius met with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro in Manila to enhance cooperation between the countries, which are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations.

The ministers committed to establishing long-term relations between their armed forces to expand training and bilateral exchanges, explore opportunities to expand bilateral armaments cooperation and engage in joint projects.

Manila and Berlin are deepening military ties as tensions have flared in recent months between China and the Philippines, which have traded accusations over run-ins in disputed areas of the South China Sea, including charges China intentionally rammed Manila’s navy boats seriously injuring a Filipino sailor.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, including areas claimed as exclusive economic zones by Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said Beijing’s claims had no legal basis. China has rejected that ruling.

Teodoro and Pistorius reaffirmed that the international tribunal’s ruling on the South China Sea was “final and legally binding”, according to the joint statement.

Germany on Friday, August 2, joined the US-led United Nations Command in South Korea, becoming the 18th nation in a group that helps police the heavily fortified border with North Korea and has committed to defend the South in the event of a war.

Pistorius said that move was evidence of Berlin’s strong belief that European security is closely linked to security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States and its partners are expanding alliances and partnerships, including those that span the globe.

China has expressed concern about the growing ties between NATO members and Asian nations such as Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. – Rappler.com