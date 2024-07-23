Undeterred by downpour, groups march to reject Marcos’ Bagong Pilipinas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ANTI-SONA. Despite heavy rain, protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue while police and fire trucks were on standby during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 3rd State of the Nation Address on July 22, 2024.

Every year, activists march along Commonwealth Avenue to present – as the President delivers his SONA – a different take on the state of the nation

MANILA, Philippines – As Philippine lawmakers and officials enjoyed the comfort and security of the P20-million event held in Batasang Pambansa, protesters endured heavy downpour in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City.

Rallies on the day the President delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA) were par for the course and everyone had a role to play. On Monday, July 22, groups marched on the streets to reject the administration’s slogan Bagong Pilipinas or New Philippines.

At the center of the protest was an art piece depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte engaged in a brawl, both wearing a sash of different foreign powers, a dig at the Uniteam’s breakup and contrasting allegiances.

BRAWL. Protest art depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in a fight, during a rally along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, on July 22, 2024. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

RAISED FIST. Despite heavy rain, protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address on July 22, 2024. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

“Walang Bagong Pilipinas,” said Kej Andres of Student Christian Movement of the Philippines. “Bigo ang Pilipinas.” (There is no new Philippines. The Philippines was let down.)

Andres was the last to speak during the afternoon program. By that time, the crowd that gathered had stood under the rain for more than two hours, not counting the intermittent rain the whole morning.

In a standoff with the police, a protester shouted: “Mga kababayan, ang dami-daming pulis dito sa Commonwealth. May mga magnanakaw ba dito? May mga mamamatay-tao ba dito?” (There are so many policemen here in Commonwealth. Are there thieves here? Are there murderers here?)

Along the first row of activists facing the police were journalists trying to get their money shots. While the protester was working the crowd, some policemen smirked, others bowed their heads as raindrops trickled down their anti-riot helmets. Everyone had a role to play. But even in a yearly gathering of calculated risks, the tension between camps did not fade. In a standoff, anything could happen. This time, as in recent years, there was a peaceful retreat.

FORCE. Policemen clad in helmets and shields line up in rows as activists hold their anti-SONA program. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

ROWS. Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya joins the SONA protest on July 22, 2024, calling for the demilitarization of the West Philippine Sea and renouncing reclamation projects. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

“Amid the worsening cost of living crisis, politicians are callously maneuvering for power and influence ahead of the 2025 and 2028 elections,” Bagong Alyansang Makabayan said in a statement on Monday. (READ: Inflation still top urgent concern for majority of Filipinos – survey)

“The feud of the Marcos and Duterte political dynasties reflects the country’s bankrupt politics. Their shameless and petty infighting further infuriates the people who are already outraged by the incompetence and indifference of elected officials.”

The resounding victory of Marcos and Duterte in the 2022 elections was built, among other things, on the promise of unity. But this slogan has taken a downward trajectory in the past two years.

Prior to Marcos’ third SONA, the upper chamber elected Francis “Chiz” Escudero as new Senate President, ousting Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri after drug war hearings in the Senate under the latter’s leadership also linked the President.

A month later, Duterte stepped down as chief of the Department of Education.

SOAKED. A protester in yellow raincoat in front of another effigy with an artwork of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s face. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Unlike last year, activists did not stage their SONA rallies together. Sanlakas, Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, and other allied groups held their protest earlier in the morning and wrapped up before lunch. But their sentiment was similar.

Asked to describe the first two years of Marcos, Aaron Pedrosa of Sanlakas said: “Bigo (Fail).”

“We think what the State of the Nation Address will contain are embellishments, the deodorization of this government amid the crises in livelihood, economy, and climate,” said Pedrosa in Filipino.

The program in Commonwealth ended as Marcos delivered his speech in the joint session of Congress in the Batasang Pambansa. In previous years, activists staged their protests nearer Batasan Road and held their programs concurrently with the SONA.

The crowd dispersed at around 5 pm. Then a brawl broke out as some activists tackled a man in black polo shirt, who they alleged was a mole taking photos and videos of the protest.

In his third SONA, Marcos ended his speech with a directive to ban Philippine offshoring gaming operators. “The grave abuse and disrespect to our system of laws must stop,” the President said. Applause and cheers erupted from the crowd. – Rappler.com