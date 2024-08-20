After almost 4 months, Hans Cacdac confirmed as DMW secretary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONFIRMED. Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac leads the flag ceremony at the lobby of the Department of Migrant Workers in Quezon City on April 29, 2024.

A Commission on Appointments panel sets aside oppositors' manifestations, with one congressman believing they might be part of a 'demolition job' against Cacdac

MANILA, Philippines – After almost four months in ad interim status, long-time labor and migration official Hans Leo Cacdac secured confirmation on his appointment as secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) from the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Tuesday, August 20.

The CA continued its deliberations on his appointment on Tuesday after a months-long suspension from the last hearing in May.

With all praises and no objections, Cacdac breezed through the Tuesday deliberations from the hearing of the CA’s committee on labor, employment, social welfare, and migrant workers, up to the plenary hearing on the same day.

After the late former DMW secretary Susan “Toots” Ople died in August 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated then-undersecretary Cacdac as officer-in-charge in September.

Marcos then appointed Cacdac as secretary on April 25. In the first CA hearing on May 21, two oppositors and SAGIP Representative Rodante Marcoleta raised existing issues that have kept many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) distressed as Cacdac held previous government posts.

Marcos reappointed Cacdac as ad interim secretary again on May 25.

Demolition job?

On Tuesday, four oppositors signified interest to join the discussion. However, Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Ty Pimentel said that he believed there was “no more need” to have them come up and be recognized, calling their complaints “baseless and unfounded.”

The oppositors were Ferdinand delos Reyes of the Overseas Filipino Workers Veterans Association, and Roberto Tan, a Filipino who once studied in the Soviet Union, who got to speak in the last hearing, along with two additions – Tirso Nieva Paglicawan Jr. and Jinalyn Ledesma Narciso.

Pimentel read out their complaints, such as prolonged periods of quarantine for OFWs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent compromising of the DMW’s digital system, alleged neglect of OFWs whose visas expired in Russia, and the 17 Filipino seafarers being held hostage by Houthi rebels.

“Is this under the control of Secretary Cacdac?” said Pimentel.

Pimentel also brought up Paglicawan’s point that Cacdac should step down due to “repeated… malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance.”

“But Madame Chair, the accusation is general in nature. There is no specific accusation. It is very easy to accuse a person of malfeasance, but to prove it… is another matter. The oppositor did not even note any specific malfeasance that Secretary Cacdac allegedly did,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Narciso also reportedly included in her complaint that Cacdac was allegedly involved in an insurance scam. “Again, it is an allegation that has no basis. There is no proof to this matter, there is not even a supporting document to prove this scam,” said Pimentel.

“So I believe, Madame Chair, that there is an orchestration behind these oppositors. I believe this is a demolition job,” he added.

In a call with Rappler after the CA hearings, Pimentel said that he did not know where the demolition job may be coming from, but he was suspicious that there may have been “connivance” because the complaints among the oppositors were similar.

“It was my opinion only. There could be some orchestrations regarding matter, there could be a demolition job to malign the personality of Secretary Hans Cacdac,” said Pimentel.

The committee agreed to set the oppositors’ testimonies aside since their complaints were already submitted to the committee, and Cacdac’s responses in writing were on the panel’s record as well.

Meanwhile, Marcoleta, who raised some objections in the previous hearing, said he no longer wanted to ask questions during the committee hearing since Cacdac had responded to his concerns.

Marcoleta said his main concern was that the work of the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Department of Foreign Affairs should not overlap in assisting OFWs.

“I’m happy to report… that Secretary Cacdac had really made actions and several appointments that were intended to strengthen the defense and protection of our OFWs,” he said.

All praises

Various lawmakers from the House and the Senate lined up to manifest their support for Cacdac. They expressed their firm belief in Cacdac’s credibility and track record to lead the government’s newest department focused solely on the needs of Filipino migrant workers.

“Humigit kumulang dalawang dekada na po na nakasama natin sa serbisyong publiko si Secretary Hans Cacdac. At sa loob po ng panahon ito, hindi po tayo ni minsan binigo ni Secretary Hans sa kanyang agarang pag-aksyon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating mga manggagawang Pilipino, lalong-lalo na po ng ating mga OFWs,” said Senator Joel Villanueva.

(We have been with Secretary Hans Cacdac for nearly two decades in public service. And in this time, he has never failed us in acting swiftly for the needs of our Filipino workers, especially our OFWs.)

Senator Grace Poe also praised Cacdac’s long career in government, but also pointed out the character she saw in him.

“I’ve come to know that he’s actually an adoptive parent. And from my experience, those kinds of parents are one of the most selfless,” said Poe, who has been open about her story as an adopted child.

“Kahit hindi nila kadugo, inaaruga nila at inaalagaan nila. Kaya alam ko, hindi niya pababayaan ang ating mga kababayan (Even if they are not related by blood, they take care of their children. That’s why I know that he will not neglect our countrymen),” she added.

Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, who already manifested her support for Cacdac in the previous hearing, took the opportunity to support him again because of his track record, his experience working with the marginalized as an alternative lawyer earlier in his career, and his achievements as a labor migration official in addressing abuses against OFWs.

“Marami pa rin ang mga kaso ng pang-aabuso at krimen. Ito ay dapat magwakas. Pero dapat ding ipagpatuloy ang mga nasimulang magandang pagbabago sa mga polisiya at batas para sa kabutihan ng ating mga OFWs sa pangunguna ni Sec Hans at iba pang kasamahan niya sa ahensya,” said Hontiveros.

(There are still many cases of abuse and crime. These must stop. But we should continue good policies and measures we began for the welfare of our OFWs with Sec Hans at the forefront, along with his fellow workers at the agency.) – Rappler.com