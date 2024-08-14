DENR: Over 500 hectares of mangroves in Manila Bay may be affected by oil spill

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Thousands of hectares seagrass meadows and coral reef systems are threatened by the oil spill in Manila Bay

MANILA, Philippines – Over 500 hectares of mangrove forests around Manila Bay could be affected by the Bataan oil spill, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday, August 14.

The Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) under the DENR assessed critical ecosystems within a 30-kilometer radius from ground zero where MT Terranova sank. These potentially affected areas are:

Mangrove forests: 563.39 hectares

Seagrass meadows: 2,162 hectares

Coral reef systems: 2,042 hectares

Asian waterbird census sites: 44 sites

“These are areas which we continue to watch and monitor,” said Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga on Wednesday during the Senate hearing.

Asian waterbird census sites are natural and man-made wetlands which are crucial habitats for migratory birds. An example is the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, a protected area located south of Manila Bay. Staff of the wetland park recently completed four improvised 100-meter oil spill booms.

The BMB noted that the assessment is still subject to onsite validation. The results were last updated on August 4.

MT Terranova, owned by Shogun Ships Company Incorporated, capsized and submerged at 1:10 am on July 25 off Limay, Bataan. It was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, chartered by San Miguel Shipping subsidiary SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation. It started leaking black oil which spread to parts of Cavite and Bataan.

In Cavite, coastal residents cleaned up oil slicks that wound up on their shores a few days after the tanker submerged.

Salvor Harbor Star initally put canvas bags to contain the leak and when these bags were filled, it placed metal caps on the leaking valves of MT Terranova. It took the salvor three weeks to secure all 24 valves of the ships’ tanks before siphoning operations began on Tuesday, August 13.

Fishing has been banned in Limay, Bataan. Cavite has put several coastal towns under a state of calamity and announced a no-catch zone for shellfish. A Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) bulletin released on Tuesday, August 13, deemed fish and shellfish from Cavite still unsafe for human consumption.

There is no update yet on the projected cost of environmental damage in Manila Bay. Last year, when the MT Princess Empress sank off Naujan in Oriental Mindoro, the DENR estimated that damage may reach P7 billion after most of the tanker’s over 800,000 liters of black oil cargo spilled into the sea.

Impact of reclamations in Manila Bay

Alongside critical ecosystems in Manila Bay are reclamation projects which have been under review for over a year.

Loyzaga said on Wednesday that the interim results from the cumulative impact assessment of reclamations show that these projects slow down circulation in the Bay area.

In light of an oil spill, reclamations could make it harder for pollutants to drain out of Manila Bay, said Loyzaga.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino asked the environment secretary if reclamations could help prevent the spread of an oil spill or exacerbate the spread instead.

“It could actually exacerbate the impacts of these types of events, the oil spill,” said Loyzaga. “So the drainage of the pollutants from the Bay are what are affected by any changes that are being done in the coastal area.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended reclamation projects in Manila Bay last year.

In a previous Senate hearing on flood control projects last August 1, Loyzaga said that two reclamations are ongoing out of the 22 suspended.

While the results of the assessment may be released by September, Loyzaga noted that “there will be an ecological cost and an economic cost to introducing anything into Manila Bay.” – Rappler.com