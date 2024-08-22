Hontiveros to seek realignment of Sara Duterte’s ‘improper’ P10-M book fund request

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Risa Hontiveros will push for the realignment of what she called the “improper” P10-million fund request for the Isang Kaibigan (A Friend) book in the proposed 2025 budget of the Office of the Vice President.

Hontiveros, who earlier had a heated exchange with the Vice President over the issue, questioned the propriety of seeking government funds for a book that Vice President Sara Duterte herself authored.

“I think, in principle improper, ano ‘yan eh, request ‘yan. Dahil kung meron kang sinulat na libro, kung ikaw ang sumulat niyan, hindi dapat gamitan ng government funds at taxpayers money para ipamudmod,” Hontiveros said in news briefing on Wednesday, August 22, when asked if the senator would block that line item in the OVP budget request.

(In principle, I think that is an improper request. If you wrote a book, and if you are the author, its distribution should not be funded by government funds and taxpayers’ money.)

“I think it’s a proper item for realignment,” Hontiveros reiterated, when asked if she would file a motion for amendment.

The OVP’s proposed 2025 budget of P2.037-billion — 8.05% more than its 2024 budget — hurdled the Senate panel on finance. Senator Grace Poe, who chairs the Senate finance subcommittee, recommended it for plenary discussion.

Hontiveros had raised questions about the Isang Kaibigan fund request during the Senate panel deliberations on the OVP budget on Tuesday, August 20. Instead of getting direct answers, Duterte accused Hontiveros of politicizing the hearing.

Isang Kaibigan is part of the OVP’s flagship program, “PagbaBAGo Campaign,” where one million beneficiaries will receive bags that contain the book.

The 16-page book, published by the OVP, tells the story Kwago (Owl) who was abandoned by all but one of his friends when a storm destroyed his home and possessions. As he grew lonely and hungry, his friend, Loro (Parrot) not only gave him shelter but helped him rebuild his nest. The theme of the book is that true friends never leave each other in times of need.

During the Senate budget hearing, in response to Hontiveros’ questions about the content of the book, Duterte complained that since she authored the book, she would be accused of wooing voters, particularly the parents of the books’ recipients.

The book’s theme is about valuing true friends. The author’s page lists Duterte’s elective positions and ends with the line, “Siya ay isang tunay na kaibigan (She is a true friend).” – Rappler.com