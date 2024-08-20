Hontiveros urges DFA to cancel Alice Guo’s passport

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Senator Risa Hontiveros says the DFA should have canceled Alice Guo's passport when it was confirmed that the dismissed mayor fabricated documents to obtain Filipino citizenship

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday, August 20, urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the Philippine passport of dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac.

“Cancelling her passport will limit her travels. Mas madali siya matutuntun kapag hindi siya gala nang gala (It would be easier to track her down if she cannot move around). And besides, she does not have the right to use a Philippine passport in the first place,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros made the the call after her bombshell revelation on Monday, August 19, that Guo has already left the country and flew to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 18.

“Ang kapal din talaga ng mukha ng pekeng Pilipino na ito. Ginamit pa ang pasaporte ng Pilipinas para tumakas (This fake Filipino is so thick-skinned. She used a Philippine passport to flee). Her passport should be made null and void immediately,” Hontiveros said.

In her privilege speech on Monday, Hontiveros presented documents showing Guo’s supposed entry to Malaysia and the latter’s Philippine passport.

Citing her sources, Hontiveros said that Guo met with her father Guo Jian Zhong, mother Lin Wen Yi, her brother Wesley Ong, and Cassandra Ong in Singapore.

Ong was named representative of the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga, Lucky South 99.

An intelligence source said Guo arrived in Singapore on July 21, onboard Jetstar Asia Airways through Kuala Lumpur. She left for Batam, Indonesia, on August 18.

Should have been voided earlier

The senator said that the DFA should have canceled Guo’s passport as soon as it was confirmed that she fabricated documents to obtain her Filipino citizenship.

“Dapat nung nakumpirma na pineke ang kanyang pagka-Pilipino, kinansela na agad ang pasaporte niya. Sana naisagawa na ito ng ating mga ahensya (Her passport should have been immediately canceled when it was confirmed that her Filipino citizenship was fraudulent. Our agencies should have done this sooner.) The failure to apprehend Alice Guo only shows the lack of better interagency coordination,” Hontiveros said.

On June 27, Hontiveros said that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed that the fingerprints of Guo and Chinese national Guo Hua Ping match, meaning, they are “one and the same person.”

The Senate had ordered the arrest of Guo and seven others for “unduly refusing to appear, despite due notices” in the Senate hearings into illegal POGOs. Authorities were able to arrest Guo’s former accountant, but not Guo herself.

She had been skipping the Senate inquiry into her alleged ties with illegal POGOs since June 26.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) initially said that it did not have information about Guo’s departure, but by evening of August 19, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed Hontiveros’ information.

The BI, an agency under the DOJ, said that it believes Guo managed to exit the Philippines using illegal means through “informal points” as it has no records of the departure. Guo is on the immigration lookout bulletin, and although that does not prohib travel, it should have put all systems on alert for her movement.

Lawyer says Guo still in PH

Despite the documents presented by Hontiveros and confirmation of agencies, Guo’s lawyer, Stephen David, maintained that her client was still in the country.

“Kanina noong pumutok ‘yang balita, tinawagan ko siya. Sabi ko, hinahanap ka na naman dito. Nasaan ka ba? Nakalabas ka na ba ng Pilipinas?’ Sabi niya hindi,” David said in an interview with TeleRadyo Serbisyo on Tuesday morning.

(Earlier, when that news broke, I called her and said, “They’re looking for you again. Where are you? Have you left the Philippines?” She said she hasn’t.)

Guo also faces a trafficking complaint due to her alleged ties with the raided POGO in her town. There’s no warrant of arrest yet against Guo because the DOJ had just submitted the trafficking complaint against her for resolution. If the prosecutors indict Guo, the case will be filed in court, after which the court will decide whether to issue a warrant against her.

On August 13, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of Guo after she was found guilty of grave misconduct. The Ombudsman meted her the penalty of dismissal from service, with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from reentering government service. – Rappler.com