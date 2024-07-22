Rappler Recap: House opens third regular session of 19th Congress

There were no surprises or big statements made during House Speaker Martin Romualdez' speech, only a reiteration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s message of unity

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the House of Representatives on Monday, July 22, reconvened for the third regular session of the 19th Congress.

In his opening speech, House Speaker Martin Romualdez proudly announced the chamber’s “100%” rating in approving priority measures of the administration, saying that again, the House has “done [its] homework.” Romualdez also took note of ongoing investigations in the lower chamber, particularly on the illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and illegal substance use.

There were no surprises or major announcements made during Romualdez’s speech, only a reiteration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s message of unity. “Our unwavering commitment to unity and progress has paved the way for transformative laws that uplift and empower every Filipino,” he said.

The Speaker also vowed to continue working on measures identified by the President, particularly, those identified during the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting on June 25.

These are the following:

Archipelagic sea lanes bill Bill on reforms in the Philippine capital markets Amendments to the Foreign Investors’ Long-term Lease Act Amendments to the Rice Tarrification Law Amendments to the Agrarian Reform Law

The lower chamber also approved several resolutions informing the Senate and the Office of the President that it had already performed duties after the break. It’s part of the House’s standard operating procedure ahead of the President’s third State of the Nation Address at 4 pm on Monday.

House members who are part of the joint committee with the Senate to notify the President are:

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales

Deputy Speaker Yasser Alonto Balindong

Deputy Speaker Roberto Villanueva Puno

Deputy Speaker Kristine Singson-Meehan

Deputy Speaker Camille Villar

Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito Mendoza

Deputy Speaker David “Jay-jay” Suarez

Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco Frasco

Deputy Speaker Antonio “Tonypet” Albanio

While the House session has been adjourned until 3 pm on Tuesday, July 22, House lawmakers were directed to head back to the session hall at 3 pm on Monday for the SONA. – Rappler.com