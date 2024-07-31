House orders arrest of ex-Duterte adviser Michael Yang

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

House committee on dangerous drugs chairperson Ace Barbers says based on their latest information, Michael Yang is in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives has ordered the arrest and detention of Michael Yang, former presidential economic adviser of Rodrigo Duterte, for failing to attend legislative hearings.

Surigao del Norte representative Ace Barbers, House committee on dangerous drugs chairperson, confirmed on Wednesday, July 31, that House Secretary General Reginal Velasco has signed the contempt order against the former presidential adviser. Yang, whom the lower chamber also refers to as Hong Ming Yang, was cited in contempt on July 10 for his failure to attend the House panel’s hearings.

Barbers said that based on their latest information, Yang is in Dubai. He said they will coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Bureau of Immigration to alert other countries about the pending arrest order against Yang.

“We will have to provide information to the Immigration and DFA so that the DFA and our Immigration can likewise alarm other countries about the arrest order na inisyu dito sa (issued by the) House of Representatives,” Barbers said.

“So that we will be able to track kung nasaan siya kasi maaaring lumipat-lipat na rin siya. So kapag may alarm, it will now provide us information kung saan nagta-travel ito because he will be using definitely his own passport,” he added.

(So that we will be able to track where he is because he might be switching from one place to another. So if there’s an alarm, it will now provide us information about his travels because he will be definitely using his passport.)

Barbers said House Sergeant-at-Arms Napoloeon Taas and the arresting team has already served the arrest order to the Fortun Law Offices in Las Piñas City, since lawyer Raymund Fortun previously represented Yang.

Yang was ordered detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City for 30 days.

The country’s legislative chambers have the power to order the arrest and detention of individuals who are cited in contempt. Among the offenses include uncooperativeness during legislative hearings or absence in probes, as in the case of Yang.

Yang has been invited by the House panel for his alleged involvement in a P3.6-billion drug bust in Mexico, Pampanga, in 2023. Duterte’s former adviser was allegedly linked to the incorporator of Empire 999 Realty Corporation, a warehouse in the Pampanga town, where the multibillion-peso shabu was seized. Lawmakers said Yang’s testimony is important in the probe into the alleged illegal drug smuggling activities of Empire 999.

Before he was cited in contempt earlier this month, the House had issued a show-cause order against Yang, asking him to formally explain why he failed to show up in the previous hearings.

During the July 10 hearing, former anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto reiterated the supposed links of Yang and another Chinese national, Allan Lim, to illegal drugs. In 2017, Acierto had revealed Yang’s alleged links to the illegal drug trade, and accused then-president Duterte and the police of ignoring his report.

At the height of the pandemic, Yang was also tagged in the Pharmally scandal. He allegedly financed Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, the biggest winner of pandemic contracts despite having measly capital. Yang denied the allegation.

More recently, Yang’s name again gained prominence due to his alleged links to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators, as congressional inquiries continue to focus on allegations against POGOs. – Rappler.com