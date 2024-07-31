In The Public Square: Are political parties good for democracy?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What is the role of progressive political parties in democratic deepening?

MANILA, Philippines – This week, members of many left-of-center political parties from different parts of the world are meeting in Manila for a global conference of the so-called progressive alliance.

One of the key questions the participants seek to answer is: What is the role of progressive political parties in democratic deepening? But that assumes a prior question: What is the role of political parties? What are they good for, anyway?

These are the questions that this episode of In The Public Square tries to answer. Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by renowned political scientist Nathan Gilbert Quimpo and Sondang Tampubolon, the regional coordinator of SocDem Asia Pacific.

