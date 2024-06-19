In The Public Square: Rizal na naman?

Does Rizal continue to speak to us 137 years after 'Noli Me Tangere' was published?

MANILA, Philippines – Unlike many other nations, the Philippines does not have a warrior king or a revolutionary general as founding father. Instead, we have a writer. Jose Rizal wrote not one but two of the very first anti-colonial novels in world literature.

Today, we mark Rizal’s 163rd birthday. Is there anything new we can say about him? More to the point, does he continue to speak to us 137 years after the Noli was published?

This week in In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by De La Salle University history professor Michael Charleston “Xiao” Chua.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, June 19, at 8 pm.