In the Public Square: Sex and gender in the ring

What should we make of all this? How should we think about it? And where does true fairness lie?

If a gold medal were to be awarded to the biggest outrage generated or provoked by the Paris 2024 Olympics, the prize might go to the scandal over the participation of boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting.

The two boxers, now medal contenders in their respective divisions, have been accused of misrepresenting their true gender to gain an improper advantage. But Imane and Yu-ting were both born and raised as women, and fought in international competitions as women.

What should we make of all this? How should we think about it? And where does true fairness lie?

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by president and founder of Intersex Philippines, communications consultant and endurance athlete Thysz Estrada, who is also the transgender chair of the Philippine Anti-Discrimination Alliance of Youth Leaders (PANTAY), and Rappler’s multimedia sports reporter JR Isaga.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, August 7 at 8 pm. – Rappler.com