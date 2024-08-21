In The Public Square: Who wants us to forget Ninoy? Bam Aquino on the family legacy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What is Ninoy's legacy anyway? Who is he, to Filipinos today?

MANILA, Philippines – In a surprise announcement last week, the Marcos Jr. administration moved the holiday marking the assassination of Ninoy Aquino from the actual date of the killing, August 21, to August 23, a Friday, to create a four-day holiday and to spur domestic tourism.

Was the order also designed to help Filipinos forget the martyred leader of the Marcos Sr opposition? What is Aquino’s legacy anyway? Who is he, to Filipinos today?

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by the successor, former senator Bam Aquino. He is the fifth Aquino to be elected to the Senate, after two uncles, one aunt, and one cousin. He served as senator from 2013 to 2019.

He talks personal stories about Ninoy and his assassination in 1983, and shares insights on how he views the Aquino family legacy.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, August 21 at 8 pm. – Rappler.com