[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Never forget… what?

In the struggle of memory against forgetting, how and why should we remember the atrocities of Martial Law?

A price cap on rice, abductions of environmental activists, abuse of the privilege of confidential funds, EJKs – there’s a lot going on.

But much is going on beneath the surface as well, as there’s an undercurrent of history being acknowledged, challenged, and denied. It has been 50 years since the declaration Martial Law and 40 years since the Aquino assassination that pivoted the Philippines’ return to democracy. Next year will be the 35th death anniversary of the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Two new books raise a consequential question: In the struggle of memory against forgetting, what – and how, and why – should we remember?

In this episode of “In The Public Square,” veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to An Mercado Alcantara and Mookie Katigbak-Lacuesta, two of the three general editors of A Death Foretold: The Ninoy Aquino Assassination Remembered; and Jo-Ann Q. Maglipon, the editor of SERVE – a sequel, in a way, to Not on Our Watch, the book with the unflinching, unforgettable subtitle, “Martial Law Really Happened. We Were There.”

