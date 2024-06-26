Philippine News
Philippine News
China

In The Public Square: The challenge of covering China

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In The Public Square: The challenge of covering China
How should journalists understand China's ever-more-aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea?

MANILA, Philippines – At the 2024 International Media Conference, the focus has been on crucial issues related to the future of  journalism. One much-anticipated session is devoted to the challenge of covering China for the international media.

How should the media report on China? And how should journalists understand its ever-more-aggressive actions in the South China Sea and in the West Philippine Sea?

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by Matthias Kamp, the China correspondent of the Swiss daily Neue Zurcher Zeitung. Kamp has extensive experience reporting on Asia since the late 1990s, having been based previously in Singapore, and now since 2021 back in Beijing.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, June 26, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com 

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

In The Public Square

Philippines-China relations