Rappler Talk: The Balangay returns to the West Philippine Sea 

Catch the interview with expedition leader Art Valez and members Jody Navarra and Ted Esguerra on June 12

MANILA, Philippines – Over 15 days, the Balangay Florentino Das traveled from Butuan City, then to Palawan, then to Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea, before finally arriving in Manila on Tuesday, June 11.

It’s quite a journey for a replica of the ancient vessel, once used by our Filipino ancestors to sail the high seas, including the West Philippine Sea. Expedition crew members say it’s a way to assert the Philippines’ historical and legal rights and entitlements in the South China Sea. It’s also a reminder of the rich maritime history of the Filipino people.

In this edition of Rappler Talk, its crew – expedition leader Art Valez, Jody Navarra, and Ted Esguerra – talk about the journey to Pag-asa, and what they hope Filipinos learn from their journey.

Catch the interview on Rappler at 4 pm on Wednesday, June 12. – Rappler.com