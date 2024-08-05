Rappler Talk: The future of space tech in the Philippines

In the background is SpaceX Falcon 9 launched in June 2023. It carried Filipino-made cube satellites Maya-5 and Maya-6 to the International Space Station.

We talk to PhilSA Director General Joel Joseph Marciano on the journey to make the Philippines a space-faring nation

MANILA, Philippines – Space is the new frontier, and some nations are racing to dominate space exploration.

Created in 2019, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is tasked to oversee the implementation of the country’s national space program.

In this Rappler Talk interview, multimedia reporter Iya Gozum talks to PhilSA Director General Joel Joseph Marciano on what it would take to make the Philippines a space-faring nation.

Marciano talks about collaborations within government to make space technology useful for Filipinos, as well as cooperation among nations to democratize access to space.

Watch the interview on Thursday, August 8. – Rappler.com