Rappler Talk: Leila de Lima completely free after 7 years

In her first sit-down interview after her acquittal, Leila De Lima speaks with Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo to discuss her plans for herself and her advocacy

MANILA, Philippines — After seven years, former senator Leila de Lima regained her innocence following the courts’ decision to clear her of all charges filed under the time of her nemesis, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

On Monday, June 24, Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 206 granted her demurrer to evidence, which effectively acquitted her on her third and last drug case.

On the same day, Quezon City RTC Branch 76 also cleared the former senator on her disobedience case, which stemmed from the House’s 2016 probe into alleged illegal drug trade in New Bilibid Prison.



After the hearing, Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 206 Presiding Judge Gener Gito told De Lima that she may now enjoy her “unmitigated freedom.” Before her final acquittal, De Lima had only been provisionally free after posting bail in November 2023.

Now that her legal battle is already over, what’s next for the opposition icon?

Catch this episode of Rappler Talk on June 24, at 9 pm. — Rappler.com