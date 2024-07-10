Rappler Talk: Understanding China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea 

LIVE

We speak to maritime security expert Ray Powell on China's aggressive actions and the Philippines' calculations in the West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines – “Monster ships,” water cannons, and aggressive actions that seem to know no end – by now, most of the public is familiar with how China acts in the West Philippine Sea, waters that are part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but that China claims as its own.

It’s behavior that occurs in other waters, too – the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, among other areas.

What is China’s end goal and how should countries like the Philippines respond?

In this episode of Rappler Talk, senior reporter Bea Cupin sits down with Ray Powell, director of SeaLight, which tries to shed light on China’s “gray zone” tactics in the South China Sea and beyond.

