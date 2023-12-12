Rappler Talk: Bringing communities to COP28

Environment reporter Iya Gozum talks to Rodne Galicha, one of the Filipino environmental activists in Dubai for COP28

MANILA, Philippines – While not part of the official negotiations at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, civil society groups have always made their presence felt at the annual climate summit.

Every year, environmental and climate groups lobby their community concerns and demands to the Philippine delegation.

They have continually raised issues on development, mining, transition to greener technologies, and disaster response and mitigation both in the Philippines and in the international arena.

In this Rappler Talk episode, environment reporter Iya Gozum talks to Rodne Galicha, one of the Filipino environmental activists in Dubai for COP28.

