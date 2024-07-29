8 key moments on the fourth day of the House probe into Duterte’s drug war

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROBE. Former congressman Neri Colmenares and former senator Leila de Lima attend a House panel inquiry into the drug war deaths under the Duterte administration, on July 29, 2024.

In a House inquiry that lasted six hours, former senator Leila de Lima takes center stage, afforded respect by the chamber that ridiculed her years back, while Duterte's continued absence attracts further criticism

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives’ human rights committee resumed its inquiry into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war on Monday, July 29.

The hearing was notable for many reasons, from Duterte’s continued absence, to former senator Leila de Lima’s first appearance before the committee.

Rappler enumerates the highlights of Monday’s session that lasted for six hours.

Play Video

Drug war critics look for the absent Duterte

House human rights committee chairman Bienvenido Abante said in June that he would invite former president Rodrigo Duterte to attend its inquiry into drug war-related killings, but the Davao City kingpin was not present in Monday’s hearing.

Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas decried his absence.

“We’ve been requesting the former president to come here to explain the accusations against him, but it still hasn’t happened,” Brosas said. “This probe should not stop until (he shows up).”

Abante, however, stopped short of issuing a show-cause order to Duterte, which would have compelled the latter to formally explain his absence from the hearing.

Other Davao cops, however, who snubbed Monday’s hearing despite invitations sent by the House were issued show-cause orders – Charles Owen Molino, Michael Maderable, Ronnie Banggat, and June Ralph Piñero.

The panel approved a motion to invite self-confessed former Davao Death Squad (DDS) members Edgar Matobato and Arturo Lascañas to the next hearing.

Abante takes swipe at Dela Rosa

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, the chief implementer of Duterte’s anti-narcotics drive until he retired from the police force, blasted the House in June for kickstarting the probe, saying it had no authority to do so since its goal was not to hold a hearing in aid of legislation, but only to hold certain cops liable.

Abante opened the fourth day of hearing with a direct response to Dela Rosa.

“Let me tell the good senator, you’re a senator, we have the right according to our rules,” Abante said.

“Senator Dela Rosa, being interviewed, also admitted that there were human rights violations done during his time as director general of the Philippine National Police, and he even calls that collateral damage. Now, you know the killing of so many people to me is not just collateral damage, it could have been prevented,” he added.

PRESIDING OFFICER. House human rights committee chairman Bienvenido Abante leads the fourth day of inquiry into drug-war related killings under the Duterte administration, on July 29, 2024. Photo from the House of Representatives.

Marbil sidesteps questions

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rommel Francisco Marbil was the first guest to be interrogated by lawmakers, as he had to leave early due to another commitment.

Questions thrown at him were rather simple, and were basically an opportunity for him to tout President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recalibrated anti-illegal drug strategy in comparison with Duterte’s bloody drug war.

Marbil, however, sidestepped questions, and answered vaguely despite repeated follow-ups from lawmakers, leaving congressmen visibly exasperated.

House no longer a venue for De Lima’s character assassination

There was no Duterte during Monday’s inquiry, but his staunchest critic was present: former senator Leila de Lima.

In 2017, at the height of the drug war, De Lima became front and center of a messy House investigation into the alleged drug proliferation in the state penitentiary. De Lima’s female colleagues in the Senate accused the men who led that probe of “unparliamentary,” “misogynistic,” and “insulting conduct,” while De Lima herself called it a “sham inquiry” orchestrated by Duterte aimed at demolishing her reputation.

On Monday, a different House welcomed De Lima, affording her a certain level of respect for accepting the House’s invitation.

“I am delighted to see [former] senator De Lima who is still active,” Abante said of the former senator.

“We are very appreciative to the former senator for gracing this affair, and congratulations for winning all your cases in court,” committee vice chairperson Zia Alonto Adiong of Lanao del Sur 1st District added.

“Allow me to commend our former secretary of justice and former senator whose strength we really admired,” Iloilo 1st District Representative Janette Garin also said. “Women are usually perceived to be less stronger than men, but in the case of former senator De Lima, she has proven otherwise.”

A debate over drug war numbers

Two years have passed since Duterte stepped down from office, and seven years since his administration wrapped up his first year as president, yet authorities have yet to reconcile the exact number of drug war-related deaths.

The Presidential Communications Office said consolidated numbers from four agencies as of November 2017 put the death toll at about 20,000 – 3,167 from anti-drug operations, and 16,355 homicide cases under investigation. A PNP representative in the hearing confirmed those numbers.

But should the over 16,000 deaths be counted under drug war-related killings? That was among the discussions.

“They’re trying to imply that the homicide cases are not drug-related,” De Lima said. “I don’t understand why authorities are not willing to confirm that these are indeed drug-related killings. These may be vigilante killings… encouraged by police elements.”

Abante argued it doesn’t necessarily mean that policemen were behind the vigilante killings.

“Not necessarily, but there are indications that many of them are in connivance or in coordination with the police,” De Lima replied.

Former police chief Oscar Albayalde was present during the hearing, and was also asked to clarify discrepancies in reports on the drug war death toll, but said he couldn’t answer the question as he had no personal access to government records.

SEARCH FOR JUSTICE. Families of drug war victims testify before the House human rights committee on July 29, 2004. Photo from House of Representatives.

Lawmaker quips House probe results to be presented before ICC

Santa Rosa Representative Dan Fernandez, member of the panel, claimed that the outcome of the House investigation “can be used as evidence for the ICC.”

“This is the reason why what we wanted in this investigation is to fast-track these different loopholes that can be helpful as well with the proceedings being done at the ICC,” Fernandez said.

Such a statement did not escape De Lima, who interpreted it as the House’s effort to show its independence from the executive branch. President Marcos, after all, adopted the position that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

The panel immediately distanced itself from Fernandez’s statement though.

“That is the personal statement of Congressman Fernandez,” Abante clarified.

Call for truth commission

The House hearing featured numerous testimonies from relatives of drug war victims, and saw De Lima call for a genuine, independent probe into the drug war.

“An ideal setup is an independent truth commission whose only task is to know the facts, determine the people involved, identify the pattern,” De Lima said. “I am not trying to denigrate the capacity of this body to also do the same, but given the complexities and the gargantuan task that this committee is faced, it could help if there is a truth commission.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that former President Rodrigo Duterte is the mastermind, as he was the instigator and inducer of the drug war killings,” she added.

Adiong emphasizes power of president’s words

Duterte, during his time in office, was known for his foul-mouthed, off-script tirades, and pronouncements that were sometimes interpreted as policy statements, and later downplayed by his spokesperson as a “joke.”

At the end of Monday’s hearing, Adiong spoke out about the power of words that a president has.

“When you have certain degree of power entrusted to you by the people, you don’t simply personalize the office, because that is not yours in the first place. Your office that you occupy is owned by the people. So nobody has the right to personify that office and then say ‘This is my position,’ jokingly. Whatever you say, the whole people would take it as something, as a policy. You cannot disregard that,” Adiong said.

PROBE. Abante and human rights committee vice chairperson Zia Alonto Adiong take

– Rappler.com

* All quotes in Filipino were translated into English, and some were shortened for brevity.