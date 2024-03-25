Killua’s owner sues ‘killer’ of golden retriever

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAWS tells Rappler that Killua tested positive for rabies, but it warns it 'may not be accurate due to the fact that the body had already been buried for five days prior to testing and may have been contaminated'

MANILA, Philippines – The owner of golden retriever Killua, along with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), filed a complaint against the alleged dog killer in Bicol on Monday, March 25.

Vina Rachelle Mary Arazas, along with PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera, filed the complaint against Anthony Solares for alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, as amended by RA No. 10631, and section 11(7) of RA No. 9482 or the Anti-Rabies Act.

The complaint was filed with the Camarines Sur provincial prosecutor’s office. If the prosecution finds strong evidence against the supposed dog killer, it will indict Solares and bring the case to the court for trial. PAWS earlier told Rappler that it has a 95-98% conviction rate in cases it has handled.

Volunteer lawyers Alyssa Mary John Abanes and Aldrin Carlos Niño Mereria assisted Arazas and PAWS in the filing of the complaint.

Last week, Killua’s case sparked outrage in social media, after it was reported that the golden retriever was allegedly killed by Solares, a barangay tanod. A closed circuit television (CCTV) footage captured the moment when the alleged suspect chased and hit Killua. Later Arazas found Killua’s lifeless body inside a sack.

Various pro-animal groups weighed in in the issue and reiterated that there were proper ways to handle animals. PAWS told Rappler that the best way to control an animal is to seek help from the city or town’s veterinary office, since it was the authorized body to deal with such situations.

Positive for rabies

On Monday, PAWS’ Cabrera told Rappler that Killua tested positive for rabies virus. The nongovernmental organization (NGO) urged those who may have been scratched or bitten by the dog to get post-exposure shots, including Arazas who hugged Killua when she found him.

However, PAWS said there’s a caveat in the test: “While the result of the testing may not be accurate due to the fact that the body had already been buried for five days prior to testing and may have been contaminated from being in an area where many stray dogs have already been slaughtered, PAWS is making this announcement to ensure that any bites or scratches will be reported promptly in the interest of public health and safety.”

In a statement, the PAWS said that it filed a complaint in relation to the anti-rabies act because Solares allegedly brought the dog to a “known slaughterhouse and dog meat cooking area,” adding that “Solares owns a carinderia business, which sells meat viands near the dog slaughter area.”

“PAWS also calls on any one who may have consumed dogs coming from the area where Killua’s body was found to get post exposure shots. They are at great risk. Dog meat traders are not only cruel people but pose a serious threat to public health,” the NGO added. – Rappler.com