KWF’s workers union wants Marcos to intervene in ‘power struggle’ within agency

MANILA, Philippines – The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino’s (KWF) workers union BUKLOD-FILIPINO appealed to the Office of the President to intervene in the ongoing “power struggle” within the agency.

In their statement dated June 18, the union said that the Office of the President should ask KWF commissioners Benjamin Mendillo Jr. and Carmelita Abdurahman to explain their actions, including irregularities within the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) unit.

“Humihingi rin kami ng tulong sa Tanggapan ng Pangulo upang malunasanang nangyayaring power struggle sa aming tanggapan, na pinaniniwalaan naming pinagmulan ng kasalukuyang gulo,” they said.

(We’re seeking help from the Office of the President so we can solve the ongoing power struggle in our agency that we believe is the root cause of the chaos.)

“Mainam na pagpaliwanagin sila sa kanilang mga gawain at intensiyon. Nararapat ding magbigay sila ng paliwanag sa ilang iregularidad sa Yunit ng FSL gaya ng hindi umano pagbabayad sa ilang mga interpreter na kinuhanan ng serbisyo ng KWF simula noong taong 2022,” the group added.

(It’s better for them to explain their actions and intentions. It’s also right that they give explanation on the irregularities within the FSL unit, like non-payment of some interpreters that worked for KWF beginning 2022.)

On June 1, members of the Filipino deaf community staged a protest action at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila against recent steps taken by the KWF concerning its Filipino Sign Language (FSL) unit. They questioned the impending termination of some staff members of the FSL unit by June 30.

In their statement, the workers union said that they stand with the FSL unit and its mandate of upholding the rights of the deaf community. They cited Republic Act No. 11106 or the The Filipino Sign Language Act, which states that Filipino Sign Language or FSL shall be the official sign language of the government in all transactions involving the deaf

“Ngunit, anumang pagtataguyod ng mga karapatan ay may kaakibat din naresponsabilidad. Kaya naninindigan kami, kasama ng mayorya ng KWF Kalupunan ng mga Komisyoner, sa non-renewal ng ilang COS (contracts of service) ng KWF at sa iba pang mahahalagang pasiya,” they said.

(However, any moves to uphold the rights have responsibilities. That’s why we are standing up, together with the minority of the KWF Kalupunan ng mga Komisyoner, against non-renewal of some contracts of service of KWF, and other important decisions.)

ACT Teachers party-list Representative France Castro expressed concern about the non-renewal of some COS and administrative staff members of the FSL because this would effectively abolished the unit under the KWF.

“This abrupt abolition of the FSL Unit is a grave concern that demands immediate attention. It not only violates the KWF’s mandates under its charter and the Filipino Sign Language Act but also threatens the rights and welfare of the Filipino Deaf community. It is also very discriminatory against deaf people and their welfare,” Castro said.

The KWF is an agency under the Office of the President. – Rappler.com