La Mesa Dam hits spilling level

Emergency responders prepare to enter Araneta Avenue in Quezon City as floodwaters submerge residents' houses on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

La Mesa Dam's water level reached 80.16 meters as of 6 pm on Wednesday, July 24

MANILA, Philippines – La Mesa Dam breached spilling level on Wednesday, July 24, and has started to spill excess water into the Tullahan River.

The dam’s water level reached 80.16 meters as of 6 pm on Wednesday, according to an update from state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Tullahan River flows through Quezon City, Malabon, Valenzuela, Caloocan, and Navotas. PAGASA earlier advised residents in low-lying areas in Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Malabon, to be alert for possible flooding.

Heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon continue to inundate parts of Metro Manila and Luzon on Wednesday. Super Typhoon Carina, which intensified the southwest monsoon, continues to move northeast toward Taiwan.

La Mesa Dam has no gates unlike Angat and Ipo Dams in Bulacan. It starts to spill when water reaches 80.15 meters. The three dams form a system that supplies water to Metro Manila.

