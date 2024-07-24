​​What is leptospirosis and why you should be careful treading in flooded areas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Commuters mostly employees heading to their workplaces, were forced to walk through flooded streets after continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina inundated Taft Aveue in Manila, making it unpassable to public transportation, on July 24, 2024.

The DOH declared a Code White Alert in its regional offices, including the BARMM Ministry of Health – medical personnel and municipal health offices are on standby and ready to help the affected public

MANILA, Philippines – As government offices and classes were suspended Wedensday, July 24, due to Typhoon Carina (Gaemi), the Department of Health (DOH) warned the public against treading flooded areas as this increases the risk of getting leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis can be contracted via exposure to waters contaminated with the waste of infected animals, notably rats.

“Mas mabuti pong umiwas sa baha at putik para makaiwas magka-Lepto (It’s better to avoid flooding and muddy areas to avoid getting Lepto),” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement on Wednesday, July 24.

“Sa mga kailangang lumusong, gumamit ng bota hanggang tuhod. Hugasan agad ang katawan ng malinis na tubig at sabon pagkatapos. Kumonsulta agad sa doktor, wag maging kampante kasi matagal lumabas ang sintomas (For those who need to tread flood water, use knee-high boots. Immediately wash with clean water and soap right after. Consult a doctor promptly, don’t be complacent because the symptoms for the infection take a while to show up.)”

Parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, have been flooded due to Typhoon Carina.

How you can get infected?

According to the Philippine Society of Nephrology, people are at risk of getting infected with Leptospira bacteria, which can be found in the urine of infected animals, when they tread through flooded waters.

People with open wounds and scars are at high risk of getting infected, although the bacteria can still enter the body through the eyes, nose, and mouth.

The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that Leptospirosis infection can further spread during hurricanes or if an area is experiencing heavy rains as the urine of infected animals can seep through soil and other water sources.

“Without access to running water, people may drink or bathe in contaminated water,” the CDC said. “They may also wade in flood waters with cuts in their skin.”

What happens after exposure?

The DOH lists the following symptoms of infection:

Fever

Vomiting

Nausea

Muscle pain

Headache

Signs of severe cases:

Yellowing skin and eyes (jaundice)

Getting red eyes

Infrequent urination and/or having dark-colored urine

Getting light-colored stool

Severe headache

Symptoms may take a while to appear with some taking as long as one month after exposure, although some can start showing within 2 days. Leptospirosis infections can lead to further complications such as kidney failure, meningitis, and even death.

“Many of these symptoms can be mistaken for other diseases; some people have no symptoms,” the DOH said.

The department has advised the public to immediately consult a doctor after exposure. There are available preventive antibiotics, but these would require a doctor’s prescription.

Even then, the Philippine Society of Nephrology emphasized that antibiotics (doxycycline) is not foolproof against Leptospirosis and avoiding exposure would still be the best preventative solution.

DOH on high alert

The DOH has declared a Code White Alert in its regional offices nationwide, including the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. This means medical personnel and municipal health offices are on standby and ready to provide necessary services to the affected public.

The department noted that the following regions had increases in Leptospirosis cases, based on June 2 to July 13 data:

Zamboanga Peninsula

CARAGA

SOCCSKARGEN

Western Visayas

MiMaRoPA

Eastern Visayas

Northern Mindanao

As of July 13, there have been 1,258 cases of Leptospirosis this year, 41% lower compared with the 2,150 cases logged in the same period in 2023. Deaths due to the infection have totaled 133 in 2024 so far. – Rappler.com