Leptospirosis cases on the rise weeks after Typhoon Carina, southwest monsoon

RISING LEPTOSPIROSIS CASES. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said there are now 48 patients with Leptospirosis at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute.

The DOH says a total of 67 cases have been logged across the country from July 14 to 27, but there may be delayed reports of infection as symptoms can start showing a week or two after exposure

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has noted a rise in leptospirosis cases in the country two weeks after the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon or habagat, which caused flooding in many areas in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 8 that there are now 48 leptospirosis cases at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute. He said 37 of the patients are on hemodialysis.

“This outbreak was predicted after many Filipinos carelessly waded and played in floodwaters! Again, all floodwaters are dirty and high risk for getting infected by the Leptospira bacteria,” Herbosa said.

On July 24, the DOH advised the public to avoid flooding and muddy areas to avoid getting infected as they could be exposed to Leptospira bacteria, which can be found in contaminated animal waste.

The extent of the flooding however, also forced many residents of affected communities to get soaked or wade in floodwaters for days, until the floods subsided.

Those with open wounds and scars are much more at risk of getting infected, although the bacteria can still enter the body through the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Data from DOH show that there have been a total of 67 cases logged across the country from July 14 to 27. However, the department notes that there may be delayed reports of infection, especially as the incubation period of the bacteria takes two to 30 days and symptoms can start showing within a week or two after exposure.

From January 1 to July 27, the country had 1,444 reported leptospirosis cases, with 162 deaths. This is lower than the 2,505 cases logged in the same period in 2023.

“For those who have no choice but to wade [floodwaters], there is a widely available antibiotic prophylaxis by prescription. The price freeze for Doxycycline stays until September 23, and we have free capsules nationwide at government health centers and hospitals,” Herbosa said.

Aside from leptospirosis, the DOH is also on the lookout for dengue cases, on top of other water-borne illnesses and influenza-like illnesses amid the rainy season. As of July 27, the department said there were already 128,834 dengue cases logged since the year started. – Rappler.com