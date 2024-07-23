‘A big F’: LGBTQ+ groups disappointed with Marcos SONA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Several lawmakers wore rainbow pins on the SONA red carpet in support of the passage of the SOGIE equality bill, which has been languishing in Congress for over two decades

MANILA, Philippines – LGBTQ+ groups are disappointed with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) as he did not mention equal rights as a priority issue of his administration.

In his speech that clocked over an hour, Marcos did not mention anything about the LGBTQ+ community or a measure that would prohibit discrimination based on one’s sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression (SOGIE).

“We are disappointed that once again, the equality agenda has been set aside in the State of the Nation Address despite it being a basic human right. We firmly believe and maintain that equality and non-discrimination ought to be staples in the national agenda,” PANTAY national convenor Vince Liban said in a statement.

PANTAY is part of over 200 organizations under The Equality Alliance that signed an open letter in June urging Marcos to certify the SOGIE equality bill as urgent. The proposed measure has been languishing in Congress for over two decades.

As part of The Equality Alliance’s efforts, lawmakers including Senator Risa Hontiveros, Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas, and ACT Teachers Representative France Castro wore rainbow pins from Bahaghari Love Bands at the Batasang Pambansa on SONA day.

According to pin creator Dennis Corteza, it symbolizes “love, allyship, and solidarity” and was inspired by parents of a queer kid who lost their kid due to mental health problems caused by discrimination.

Meanwhile, progressive group Bahaghari gave Marcos “a big F” for ignoring the state of LGBTQ+ people in the Philippines.

“LGBTQ+ Filipinos do not deserve a president who will have us beg and grovel at his feet just to be recognized as Filipinos with rights worth protecting,” the group said in a statement.

ASEAN SOGIE Caucus executive director Ryan Silverio shared the same sentiment, telling Rappler, “It was quite disheartening that despite the visibility of our sector, and our direct and deliberate contributions to the country’s development, we remain invisible in his development agenda.”

Meanwhile, gender rights group EnGendeRights said prioritizing the passage of the SOGIE equality bill is urgent as it would address issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

“LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, intersex and queer) people suffer discrimination in the streets, workplaces, online, and other public spaces and in access to services and legal protection afforded to heterosexual Filipinos,” said EnGendeRights executive director Clara Rita Padilla.

Toni Gee Fernandez, president of Mindanao-based LGBTQ+ group Mujer-LGBT Organization, said she remains “hopeful…for the release of a concrete plan for the LGBTQ+ [community]” despite the lack of action from the Marcos administration for the last two years.

OutRight Action International project coordinator Ging Cristobal told Rappler that Marcos’ snub of LGBTQ+ rights in his SONA is “a reminder that we have to educate everyone about the need for respect and equality,” adding that queer people are only in the mind of politicians during celebrations such as Pride month.

A 2023 Social Weather Stations survey showed that while most Filipinos find gays and lesbians as trustworthy as any other person, some respondents said that they would like their queer family members to change and become straight.

The SOGIE equality bill is not among the priority measures of the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council as of June 25.

Bataan 1st District Representative Geraldine Roman, the Philippines’ first transgender woman to be elected to Congress, said on the SONA red carpet that she does not take it against Marcos for not including the bill as a priority measure.

“I think the problem lies in the Senate. So it is up to them on the problem and they should also respond to this issue,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Hontiveros earlier said during the 2024 Quezon City Pride march and festival that she was working with Senate leaders to bring the measure back to plenary discussions after it was reverted to the Senate committee on rules by Senator Joel Villanueva in February 2023.

In December 2023, Marcos signed Executive Order 51 that would create a special committee on LGBTQ+ affairs. It aimed to strengthen “existing mechanisms to address the continued discrimination against the community and provide them an avenue to participate in policy formulation of the government.”

However, LGBTQ+ organizations not aligned with the Marcos administration said that they have not felt the effects of the order or were not included in conversations to participate in the committee. – with reports from Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com