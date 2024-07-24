Philippine News
Philippine News
southwest monsoon

LIST: Areas under state of calamity due to southwest monsoon enhanced by Carina

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIST: Areas under state of calamity due to southwest monsoon enhanced by Carina

FLOODED. Residents of Miranda Compound in Zapote, Las Piñas City, bear the brunt of the flood brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina, on July 24, 2024.

Mishiwa Gallardo/PonD News Asia

(1st UPDATE) A state of calamity declaration will allow local governments to tap into their calamity funds for faster relief operations

MANILA, Philippines – The nonstop rain in various parts of Luzon due to the effects of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) has resulted in state of calamity declarations by various local government units (LGUs).

The declaration would allow local governments to tap into their calamity funds for faster relief operations.

The following areas have been placed under a state of calamity as of Wednesday evening, July 24:

A freeze on the prices of basic necessities is also imposed in areas under a state of calamity. It also compels government financing or lending institutions to grant no-interest loans to the most affected groups through their cooperatives or people’s organizations. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

LGUs in the Philippines

Philippine tropical cyclones