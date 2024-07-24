LIST: Areas under state of calamity due to southwest monsoon enhanced by Carina

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The nonstop rain in various parts of Luzon due to the effects of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) has resulted in state of calamity declarations by various local government units (LGUs).
The declaration would allow local governments to tap into their calamity funds for faster relief operations.
The following areas have been placed under a state of calamity as of Wednesday evening, July 24:
- All 16 cities and one municipality in Metro Manila
- Cainta, Rizal
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Baco, Oriental Mindoro
A freeze on the prices of basic necessities is also imposed in areas under a state of calamity. It also compels government financing or lending institutions to grant no-interest loans to the most affected groups through their cooperatives or people’s organizations. – Rappler.com
