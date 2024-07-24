LIST: Malls with free overnight parking, open restrooms on July 24

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Several malls have opened their doors on Wednesday, July 24, to those seeking shelter from bad weather caused by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.
Here’s a list of those malls around the country:
SM Supermalls
List of SM Supermalls with free overnight parking:
- All SM Supermalls in Metro Manila
- SM City Bacoor
- SM City Baguio
- SM City Urdaneta Central
- SM Center Dagupan
- SM City Dagupan
- SM City Rosales
- SM Grand Central
- SM Center Valenzuela
- SM Center Sangandaan
- SM City Marilao
All SM Malls also have free wifi for the public, charging stations, and dedicated help desks.
Robinsons Malls
- Robinsons Metro East
- Robinsons Place Manila
- Robinsons Galleria
- Robinsons Magnolia
- Robinsons Otis
- Robinsons Cainta
- Robinsons Antipolo
- Robinsons Novaliches
- Robinsons Malabon
Robinsons Land Corporation said people can also charge their gadgets at these malls and avail of Wifi services while they are open.
Upon closing, restrooms, Wifi, and charging stations in designated locations will still be available.
Ayala Malls
Ayala Malls are closing earlier than usual on Wednesday, but parking fees will either be free or overnight parking will be waived.
Designated restrooms, waiting areas, and charging stations will also remain accessible to the public even if malls will close early.
Malls with waived overnight parking fees:
- Ayala Malls Glorietta (10 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls Greenbelt (11 am to 6pm)
- Ayala Malls Circuit (10 am to 6 pm)
- One Ayala (10 am to 6 pm, except for the terminal)
- Ayala Malls Cloverleaf (10 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces (10 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls Harbor Point (10 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls MarQuee Mall (10 am to 8 pm)
- Ayala Malls Manila Bay (10 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls Vertis North (11 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls TriNoma (10 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls Feliz (10 am to 5 pm)
- Ayala Malls Marikina (10 am to 5 pm)
- Ayala Malls The 30th (10 am to 5 pm)
- Ayala Malls UP Town Center (10 am to 4 pm)
- Ayala Malls Alabang Town Center (11 am to 7 pm)
- Ayala Malls Market! Market! (10 am to 6 pm)
- Bonifacio High Street (10 am to 6 pm)
- Serendra (10 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls Solenad (10 am to 7 pm)
- Ayala Malls Serin (10 am to 6 pm)
- Ayala Malls Vermosa (10 am to 6 pm)
- The District Imus (10 am to 7 pm)
Malls with free parking:
- Ayala Malls Legazpi (10 am to 8 pm)
- Pavilion Mall (10 am to 6 pm)
- The District Dasmariñas (10 am to 8 pm)
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.