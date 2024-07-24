LIST: Malls with free overnight parking, open restrooms on July 24

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Commuters mostly employees heading to their workplaces, were forced to walk through flooded streets after continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina inundated Taft Aveue in Manila, making it unpassable to public transportation, on July 24, 2024.

(1st UPDATE) Bookmark this page to see the list of malls accommodating those affected by Super Typhoon Carina (Gaemi)

MANILA, Philippines – Several malls have opened their doors on Wednesday, July 24, to those seeking shelter from bad weather caused by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

Here’s a list of those malls around the country:

SM Supermalls

List of SM Supermalls with free overnight parking:

All SM Supermalls in Metro Manila

SM City Bacoor

SM City Baguio

SM City Urdaneta Central

SM Center Dagupan

SM City Dagupan

SM City Rosales

SM Grand Central

SM Center Valenzuela

SM Center Sangandaan

SM City Marilao

All SM Malls also have free wifi for the public, charging stations, and dedicated help desks.

Robinsons Malls

Robinsons Metro East

Robinsons Place Manila

Robinsons Galleria

Robinsons Magnolia

Robinsons Otis

Robinsons Cainta

Robinsons Antipolo

Robinsons Novaliches

Robinsons Malabon

Robinsons Land Corporation said people can also charge their gadgets at these malls and avail of Wifi services while they are open.

Upon closing, restrooms, Wifi, and charging stations in designated locations will still be available.

Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls are closing earlier than usual on Wednesday, but parking fees will either be free or overnight parking will be waived.

Designated restrooms, waiting areas, and charging stations will also remain accessible to the public even if malls will close early.

Malls with waived overnight parking fees:

Ayala Malls Glorietta (10 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls Greenbelt (11 am to 6pm)

Ayala Malls Circuit (10 am to 6 pm)

One Ayala (10 am to 6 pm, except for the terminal)

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf (10 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces (10 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls Harbor Point (10 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls MarQuee Mall (10 am to 8 pm)

Ayala Malls Manila Bay (10 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls Vertis North (11 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls TriNoma (10 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls Feliz (10 am to 5 pm)

Ayala Malls Marikina (10 am to 5 pm)

Ayala Malls The 30th (10 am to 5 pm)

Ayala Malls UP Town Center (10 am to 4 pm)

Ayala Malls Alabang Town Center (11 am to 7 pm)

Ayala Malls Market! Market! (10 am to 6 pm)

Bonifacio High Street (10 am to 6 pm)

Serendra (10 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls Solenad (10 am to 7 pm)

Ayala Malls Serin (10 am to 6 pm)

Ayala Malls Vermosa (10 am to 6 pm)

The District Imus (10 am to 7 pm)

Malls with free parking:

Ayala Malls Legazpi (10 am to 8 pm)

Pavilion Mall (10 am to 6 pm)

The District Dasmariñas (10 am to 8 pm)

– Rappler.com