LIST: SONA 2024 protests, activities

Here is a list of events and initiatives organized by progressive groups and civil society organizations ahead of SONA 2024

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

Progressive groups and civil society organizations are coming together to amplify issues faced by their respective sectors through various protests and initiatives.

Here is the list of events and activities leading up to the SONA:

People’s SONA

On the day of the SONA, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), along with other groups, will march along Commonwealth Avenue, calling out issues faced by various sectors, including inflation, workers’ salary, the West Philippine Sea dispute, human rights violations.

During the protest, an oversized ball called “Binobolang Pilipinas,” featuring the Bagong Pilipinas logo and a depiction of Marcos, will be tossed around. BAYAN has also prepared an effigy illustrating the fractured unity between Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Several artists have prepared protest songs, slogans, and performances inspired by P-pop girl group BINI.

Educational discussions

Kilos Langunense is conducting a brown bag discussion to discuss this year’s SONA, with the aim to improve the youth’s understanding and knowledge about politics and good governance. The discussion will be via Zoom on July 22. Registration is open until July 20.

Mayday Multimedia has curated a SONA 2024 playlist in anticipation of the President’s third SONA. The playlist features songs that highlight the conditions and stories of Filipino workers, two years into the Marcos’ presidency.

See the discussion guide here.

See the Youtube playlist here.

Metro Manila

BAYAN Timog Katagalugan is organizing the Southern Tagalog People’s SONA, “LAGABLAB Caravan 2024,” on the following dates and locations:

Southern Tagalog People’s Summit, UP Diliman – July 20

Educational Discussion on the National and Southern Tagalog Situation, UP Diliman – July 21

State of the Southern Tagalog Region Protest Action, Commonwealth Avenue, July 22

Central Visayas

BAYAN Central Visayas will join the nationwide People’s SONA, along with other organizations, on July 22. They will hold a protest featuring contextualized speeches and performances at the Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City.

In Canada

Anakbayan Ottawa is leading a People’s SONA rally and discussion on July 21 at Ottawa Sign, ByWard Market. Filipino international students will address problems they face with migration, employment, tuition fees, and more.

Anakbayan Toronto will hold its annual People’s SONA rally on July 21 at Bathurst-Wilson Parkette, Toronto, Canada.

The Sulong and Anakbayan British Columbia, together with local organizations, will organize a People’s SONA rally at Metrotown Station, Vancouver, on July 21. The rally will feature speeches, chants, and performances celebrating the voices and culture of Filipinos.

In Oceania

BAYAN Australia, along with Migrante Melbourne, Anakbayan Melbourne, Melbourne Coalition Against Charter Change and other Filipino groups, is leading the People’s SONA on July 21 at the State Library Victoria in Melbourne, Australia.

Migrante Aotearoa is conducting a SONA discussion and Immigration and Employment Clinic on July 21 at First Union Office, 120 Church Street, Onehunga, New Zealand. The clinic will offer free employment advice and immigration services.

In the USA

BAYAN USA Northern California, Malaya Movement, and other members of the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines in Northern California are hosting a People’s SONA on July 22 at the SF Philippine Consulate, Sutter Street, Northern California.

BAYAN USA Seattle and Malaya Movement USA are leading the annual People’s SONA to discuss and amplify the voices of the Filipino community. The first part will be held on July 21 at Seacrest Park, Seattle, Washington.

BAYAN Southern California is holding a rally and march for the People’s SONA on July 21 at the Los Angeles Philippine Consulate.

– with reports from Hailie Tolentino & Gab Vizcarra/Rappler.com

Hailie Tolentino is a Rappler intern from Far Eastern University. She is an incoming senior taking up Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Currently, she is a News and Editorial writer for IAS Paragon, the official student publication of the FEU Institute of Arts and Sciences.

Gab Vizcarra is a Rappler intern from Far Eastern University Manila. She is currently an Interdisciplinary Studies student under the Urban Spaces and Transitions track. She serves her academic department as part of the FEU Interdisciplinary Studies Society.