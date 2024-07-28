LIST: Schools that won’t start classes on July 29

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EVACUEES. People take shelter in a school temporarily converted into an evacuation center following heavy rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon, in Marikina City on July 24, 2024.

Is your school postponing the opening of classes on Monday, July 29? Check the list here.

MANILA, Philippines – At least 979 schools from five regions will postpone the opening of classes, originally set for Monday, July 29, due to the impact of severe flooding caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Sunday, July 28.

Some areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, are still reeling from the impact of the southwest monsoon, which was enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

A breakdown provided by the DepEd showed that Central Luzon has the most number of schools that cannot start classes on Monday at 452, followed by the Ilocos Region with 231 schools, Metro Manila with 225 schools, Calabarzon with 67 schools, and Soccsksargen with four schools.

Soccsksargen, located in Mindanao, was also hit by floods and landslides in mid-July.

Below is the list of schools that will postpone the opening of classes.

– Rappler.com