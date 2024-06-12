WATCH: Marcos leads 2024 Philippine Independence Day rites in Manila

(1st UPDATE) 'Filipinos do not, and shall never, succumb to oppression,' Marcos says in his 2024 Independence Day message

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the government ceremony commemorating the 126th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine Independence on Wednesday, June 12.

The chief executive took part in the flag-raising and wreath-laying event at the Rizal Park in Manila.

Also in attendance were First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, the president’s son Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos, and Cabinet officials.

In his Independence Day message, Marcos honored Filipinos who embody the “true spirit of freedom” and who “fight fairly in their day-to-day lives.”

“We see it in the resilience of farmers and fisherfolk as they provide us sustenance. We see it in the dedication of our teachers as they nurture the minds of the future generation. We see it in the tenacity of our soldiers as they protect every inch of our territory, adamant as they are in the certainty that Filipinos do not, and shall never, succumb to oppression,” his message read.

“As we celebrate the founding of our nation today, let us dedicate ourselves to the challenging but rewarding task of realizing the full potential of the Filipinos and building a Bagong Pilipinas (new Philippines) – one that truly embodies the ideals of a just, progressive, and independent Republic,” Marcos added.

During the ceremony in Manila, organizers played the Bagong Pilipinas hymn, and recited the Bagong Pilipinas pledge.

It came after Malacañang released a memorandum ordering government agencies and schools across the country to recite those in weekly flag ceremonies.

The directive drew flak from critics, who believe it violates the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, because the Office of the President does not have the authority to add a hymn or pledge during flag ceremonies.

Malacañang also scheduled a “Kalayaan Parade” at 5 pm on Wednesday, featuring 22 floats from different provinces.

At 7 pm, the Palace will mount a free concert at the Quirino Grandstand, to be headlined by Filipino girl group BINI. – Rappler.com