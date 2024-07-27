Agri losses in 3 Central Luzon provinces due to southwest monsoon hit P576.72M

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGRICULTURE REHABILITATION. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr convenes with Governors Dan Fernando, Dennis Pineda, and Joet Garcia of Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan, respectively, together with national government agencies to to discuss the impact of the flooding and address the rehabilitation of each of the provinces on July 27, 2024

Pampanga, Bulacan, and Bataan have been placed under a state of calamity after widespread flooding caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) has so far caused a total of P576.72 million in agriculture damage in Bataan, Bulacan, and Pampanga — three Central Luzon provinces that have since been placed under a state of calamity.

This was according to data presented by Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Bulacan Governor Dan Fernando, and Bataan Governor Joet Garcia during a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday, July 27.

The breakdown of the damage to agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and poultry in the three provinces is as follows:

Pampanga – P378 million

Bulacan – P105.8 million

Bataan – P92.92 million

As of Saturday, data from the regional disaster risk reduction and management council pegged the total damage to agriculture in Central Luzon at a much lower figure of P354.5 million.

Marcos, who had conducted an aerial inspection of the three provinces earlier in the day, said the rehabilitation of the agriculture sector in the three provinces would be a top priority to secure their harvest and restore the livelihood of affected farmers and fisherfolk.

“This is going to be our main concern. Since these areas are predominantly agricultural, addressing agricultural damage is crucial. Although we have assessed the majority of the damage, it is not yet final,” he said in Filipino.

The President added that while the full extent of the damage to agriculture would not be clear until floodwaters recede, rehabilitation efforts should already begin immediately.

“We don’t need to wait for the water to go down. We should start now to catch the planting season and prevent further loss for our farmers,” he said.

In Pampanga, Pineda said the southwest monsoon affected at least 4,494 farmers, fisherfolk, and livestock owners.

“Kakatanim lang. Kakatapos lang ng problema sa El Niño,” Pineda said. “Ang importante, nabibigyan natin ng ayuda, kasi lalo na ‘yung sa mga coastal barangays, hindi makalabas para makapangisda,” Pineda said.

(They had just finished planting. The problem with El Niño had just ended. The important thing is that we were able to provide aid, especially to those in coastal barangays who cannot go out to fish.)

He said 220 barangays in 15 localities were flooded in the province. More than 127,000 families comprising over 400,000 individuals were affected, while 1,610 families comprising 6,500 individuals were relocated to evacuation centers.

In Bulacan, Fernando reported that all 24 cities and municipalities in the province were affected by floods. The towns of Meycauayan and Marilao suffered severely, with flooding recorded up to 12 feet.

He said at least 492,932 families comprising 1,679,973 individuals were affected by the southwest monsoon. At least 11,200 families comprising 38,876 individuals were relocated to evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, in Bataan, Garcia said 118 barangays in 11 municipalities were affected. More than 208,371 families comprising 693,883 individuals were relocated to 74 evacuation centers.

Garcia said a request for study was submitted to the Department of Public Works and Highways for impounding dams as the river systems could not handle the volume of water during monsoon season. A coastal defense would also help the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

The Philippine National Police in Central Luzon said it had so far recorded a total of 10 fatalities in the region, with the majority of the deaths attributed to drowning or landslides. The victims include six from Bulacan, two from Angeles City, one from Lubao in Pampanga, and one from Bataan.

In addition to the fatalities, two were reported missing in Bataan and Zambales. Three others were injured — two in Bataan and one in Pampanga. – Rappler.com