In Pampanga, heavy rains, severe flooding leave P52.9 million in agricultural losses

SUBMERGED. A house in Masantol town is submerged in water due to incessant rains brought by the southwest monsoon and enhanced by Typhoon Carina

The number of flood-hit villages reaches 178 across 13 localities in Pampanga, including San Fernando

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Nonstop rain in Pampanga caused by the Typhoon Carina-enhanced southwest moon resulted in damage to agriculture worth P52.9 million so far, the provincial risk reduction and management council (PDRRMC) said.

That figure includes the following:

P26.8 million in rice crops

P21.4 million in fisheries

P4.7 million in high value crops

Pampanga is currently under a yellow rainfall warning, with light rain persisting as Typhoon Carina continues to weaken and moves away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to Governor Dennis Pineda, the dike in Sapang Inuman Baka near Lacmit in Arayat town sustained damage.

“The farmers will be the ones who will suffer as 150 hectares of rice that was about to be harvested has been submerged in water. We will look for ways to solve the flood there,” Pineda said in Kapampangan.

A total of 605 families or 2,264 individuals were relocated mostly to evacuation centers in their respective barangays, while others are staying with their relatives.

The number of flood-hit villages has reached 178 across 13 localities, including San Fernando.

The affected towns and the number of flooded villages are as follows:

San Fernando – 15

Lubao – 31

Masantol – 26

Guagua – 23

Macabebe – 19

Mexico – 16

Minalin – 15

Candaba – 9

Sto. Tomas – 7

Arayat – 6

San Simon – 5

Bacolor – 4

Apalit – 2

Pineda said the provincial government prioritized relief efforts for the most affected residents in coastal villages.

As of this writing, over 15,000 food packs provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development have already been distributed. – Rappler.com