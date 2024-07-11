2 Australians, Filipino companion found dead in Tagaytay hotel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CCTV footage showed a male suspect leaving the room of the victims. Police have formed a tracker team to identify and pursue the suspect.

TAGAYTAY, Philippines – Two Australians and their Filipino companion were found dead inside their hotel room in Tagaytay City, Cavite police said on Thursday, July 11.

Cavite police identified them as David James Fisk, 57, Australian; Lucita Barquin Cortez, 55, a Philippine-born Australian citizen; and Mary Jane Cortez, 30, from Oriental Mindoro.

The three were billeted at The Lake Hotel in Barangay Maharlika West, Tagaytay City. Details provided in the police report indicated that Mary Jane is the daughter-in-law of Lucita.

The initial investigation showed that hotel staff Allan Manza went to the room of the victims on Wednesday, July 10, to remind them that it was check out time and when they did not open their door, he got in and found the victims face down and lifeless.

The victims’ hands and feet were bound by an electrical cord and shoelaces while their mouths were covered with packaging tape, the police said.

CCTV footage showed a male suspect in a black hoodie, maroon shorts, and sneakers, with a knapsack leaving the room of the victims and heading towards the exit of the hotel.

Police said the hotel security guard at the gate entrance to the hotel saw the suspect in the hotel earlier that day, at 6 am on Wednesday. When the guard asked why he was there, the suspect claimed that he was checked in at the room of the victims. He also said that he saw suspect with a hotel key card to the room.

Police said a tracker team is reviewing the CCTV footage of the hotel and conducting follow-up investigation to identify the suspect.

Cavite police said that the victims’ remains would be autopsied to determine their cause of death.

Australian media described the Australian victims as a couple and reported that Australian’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that they were providing consular assistance to the families of the Australian victims. – With reports from Dennis Abrina/Rappler.com