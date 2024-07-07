Authorities raid alleged private residence of Porac POGO ‘big bosses’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RAID. Authorities search one of three mansions in a two-hectare restricted compound believed to be a private residence of POGO big bosses in Barangay Siñura, Porac in Pampanga, on July 6, 2024.

Authorities comb through three mansions, including a hidden indoor firing range and an underground tunnel, located less than five kilometers from the Lucky South 99 POGO hub in Porac

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Local authorities on Saturday, July 6, swooped down on a two-hectare restricted compound believed to be a private residence of the “big bosses” of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Incorporated in Barangay Siñura, Porac in Pampanga.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Pampanga provincial office, PNP Special Weapons and Tactics, and other members of the police force, together with Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and 3rd District board member Ananias Canlas Jr., combed through three mansions, including a hidden indoor firing range and an underground tunnel, located at Daisy Street, Purok 6, less than five kilometers from the POGO hub.

SIÑURA MANSION. The compound has three mansions, a lake plus a hidden indoor firing range and an underground tunnel, located in Brgy. Siñura, Porac, Pampanga. Photo from Governor Delta Facebook page

The raid stemmed from a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Robert Alexander Malig of the Regional Trial Court Third Judicial Region against Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, Gheric Pagcu Manaloto, and any person under their employment for violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

Provincial police director Colonel Jay Dimaandal, in a press release issued by Pampanga Provincial Information Office (PIO), said the compound was suspected of catering exclusively to the big bosses of the POGO hub. The firing range, he said, indicated it was “actively used” as they also recovered several slugs.

“Kahit PNP wala nito (Even the PNP doesn’t have this firing range). It is equipped with an electronic control for pistol and rifle targets. It is made sound-proof by the concrete walls and roofs,” said Dimaandal.

He said the raid was prompted by intelligence reports, tips from civilians, and findings from the three public hearings conducted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) also in June.

The mansion, initially owned by Rizalyn Manaloto, was revealed during the second public hearing conducted by the SP on June 21. It features resort-like amenities and facilities such as a swimming pool, a spa, KTV bar, and entertainment centers adorned with Chinese-themed decor.

Residents reported that construction of the facility started in 2021, with frequent sightings of Chinese persons and weekly helicopter landings.

Pineda, in a press release, said he requested the search warrant to emphasize the crackdown on illegal POGO activities to maintain peace and order in local areas.

“We are taking actions against illegal activities of POGO for the peace of our communities,” Pineda said.

“I requested the search because of the human trafficking case and the Court allowed it. It was not given a permit by the mayor nor a clearance by the barangay but the construction continued,” Pineda also added in his Facebook post.

SEIZED. Some of the items retrieved include baseball bats, bladed weapons, and handcuffs. Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda (in blue cap) also joined the operation. Photo from Governor Delta Facebook page

Authorities failed to find Ong and Manaloto. However, they found other pieces of evidence including personal belongings and communication traces suggesting their presence in the area prior to the raid. Other items found were baseball bats, bladed weapons, and handcuffs.

Ong is allegedly the girlfriend of the brother of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo. Guo is also being linked to Zuan Yuan Technology Incorporated and Baofu Land Development in Barangay Anupu which was raided last March.

During the operation, the local police also detained two Filipino incorporators of Whirlwind Corporation identified as Daniel Salcedo Jr. and Chona Alejandre.

Salcedo and Alejandra both claimed to be employees. They were taken into custody for questioning along with six other Filipinos – three males and three females, who claimed to be maintenance workers in the compound.

Porac Mayor Jaime Capil said they did not issue any permit to the property. Likewise, the barangay officials also said no clearances were issued for the firing range or any other facilities within the compound.

Capil said they wanted to conduct an inspection with the PNP of the facility last June 20. However, a lawyer named Tony Co denied their entry to the property due to the absence of a search warrant.

“We will do what is needed and whatever we can to stop these POGOs. We will continue to support this as we also aim towards the betterment of our province. We are grateful to Governor Delta as well as Vice Governor (Lilia) Pineda for their guidance and concern for our people,” Capil told Rappler in an interview.

Local authorities continue to investigate the compound and its alleged ties to illegal activities associated with the POGO industry. – Rappler.com