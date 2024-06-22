Out of Baguio’s 128 barangays, only one is livable

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

41 barangays are considered moderately livable, 84 are of minimum livability, and two are considered as having declining livability

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – You still want to settle in Baguio? Of the Pine City’s 128 barangays, only one is qualified to be livable.

The barangay livability index and barangay digital twin project ascertained that only South Drive made the cut.

The barangay livability index is a rating systematized by the city government through the City Planning Development and Sustainability Office (CPDSO) and partners from the private sector as part of the crafting of the Comprehensive Land Use Development Plan (CLUP) 2024-2032.

The barangay digital twin project, on the other hand, provides digital representations of the barangays based on an audit and mapping of their existing structures and remaining natural covers.

Of the other barangays, 41 were rated as moderately livable, and 84 were determined to be of minimum livability. Lower Dagsian and San Antonio were rated as having declining livability.

Both aimed to determine the current status of the barangays to serve as a guide for the city government and the barangays themselves in deciding their development thrusts towards becoming livable, inclusive, creative, sustainable, and resilient.

CPDSO Coordinator Donna Tabangin said the livability parameters used in examining the barangays were localized based on the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Philippine Development Plan.

The indicators used were set by urban planners and experts who have been cooperating with the city government in the crafting of the CLUP. These are:

Healthy places– looks into a barangay’s proximity to a district health center, communal hand washing stations, liquid waste management, solid waste management, and land ownership. Checks food sources, including urban food/survival gardens, satellite markets, good preparation enterprise. Analyzes the area’s safety and security from crime, including crime rate, anti-road obstruction, response time to emergency events.

Accessibility– takes into account the access type to barangay and interior communities, ramps on sidewalks and public building entrances, pedestrian lanes, sheltered public utility jeepney waiting areas, accessibility of dwellings. Mobility choices are also taken into account, as well as school or barangay halls’ proximity to off-street pick-up and drop-off points and connected sidewalks.

Presence of essential retail and services– this considers safety and security from hazards, including climate and disaster risk assessment on seismic, flood, landslide, and sinkholes. Building safety is also analyzed, including evacuation areas and fire response time. Community spaces and engagement are also studied, including open space to built-up ratio, proximity to open or green spaces, parks and playgrounds, libraries, cultural and creative facilities, outdoor sports and recreation, and community civic and social activities.

Clean Water Supply – includes connection to water supply, water quality in rivers and creeks, rainwater harvesting facilities, unoccupied waterway easements.

Good Governance– looks into a barangay's financial management, enterprise development, community involvement, transparency, and accountability.

– Rappler.com