Baguio gives returning beauty queen Tarah Valencia a hero’s welcome

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLYING KISS. Miss Supranational Philippines Tarah Valencia blows a kiss to well-wishers on her return to Baguio City on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 returns to Baguio and is honored with a colorful floral parade on Session Road as the city celebrates her achievements

BAGUIO, Philippines – Baguio gave one of its own, Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 Tarah Valencia, a hero’s welcome when she returned to the city on Monday afternoon, June 24.

Valencia, who is also the reigning Miss Baguio, was honored with a colorful floral parade on Session Road where residents flocked to join as the city celebrated her recent achievements.

The event united Baguio’s communities to show their pride and support for Valencia, who gained national recognition for the city after she won the Miss Supranational Philippines title, emerging as the 3rd runner-up in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant on May 22.

WARM WELCOME. Miss Supranational Philippines Tarah Valencia smiles and waves at her well-wishers on her return to Baguio City on Monday, June 24, 2024. courtesy of Mau Victa

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier expressed pride in Valencia’s representation of not just the city but the entire country.

Valencia clinched the title with her advocacy on balancing tourism growth with the preservation of natural resources.

Baguio tourism officer Alec Mapalo said the special welcome was part of city’s tradition of celebrating the victories of its beauty queens.

The 23-year-old beauty queen, who also holds the titles of Miss Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio 2023 and Miss Baguio Turismo, graduated cum laude from the University of Baguio with a Bachelor of Science degree in tourism management, majoring in international tourism. – Rappler.com