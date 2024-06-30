Iconic Baguio Midland Courier to close after 77 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite its efforts, the Baguio Midland Courier says it 'has not been spared from the global trend of newspapers facing unprecedented challenges, leading to the closure of many venerable publications'

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – After 77 years of delivering news, the Baguio Midland Courier will cease its operations effective July 22.

In a statement, the paper said its decision to stop publication was “a difficult one,” as despite its efforts, “the Baguio Midland Courier has not been spared from the global trend of newspapers facing unprecedented challenges, leading to the closure of many venerable publications.”

The management “deeply regrets any impact this may have on its esteemed readers, newsboys, supporters, contributors, and advertisers.”

Since its first issue was sold on April 28, 1947, the Baguio Midland Courier has been a steadfast source of news. By 1963, it circulated 7,500 copies in Baguio City and around the Cordilleras. In 2007, to commemorate its 60th anniversary, the publication launched its website, further expanding its reach. Today, it maintains the highest circulation among regional newspapers in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Founded by Sinai Hamada, the son of Ryukichi Hamada and Josefa Cariño, the Courier has a rich history. Sinai Hamada graduated from Baguio City National High School (BCNHS) and completed degrees in Law and Journalism from the University of the Philippines in 1937. He is also known for his popular short story, “Tanabata’s Wife.”

With only three more issues remaining before it ceases operations under the Hamada Printers & Publishers Corporation label, the Baguio Midland Courier invited advertisers and supporters to be part of the final editions on July 7, 14, and 21. The publication said it would be “privileged to publish your messages, advertisements, advertorials, and infomercials” during these last issues.

The Baguio Midland Courier management and staff expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support they have received from readers, sponsors, advertisers, and the community at large. This loyalty, the paper said, has been the cornerstone of the publication’s journey since its maiden issue.

While the print edition of the Baguio Midland Courier will no longer be in circulation, the management encourages readers and supporters to stay connected through any means possible. There is hope that new opportunities will arise, allowing the continuation of the paper’s mission in different forms.

Currently, options are being explored to preserve the paper’s archives.

– Rappler.com.