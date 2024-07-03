Baguio officially joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DANGER. Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 5, 2024.

'Even though Baguio City’s voice may seem small within the country, it can still have a meaningful impact by resonating with other cities, provinces, and countries,' says the resolution's author, Councilor Benny Bomogao

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Baguio city council passed a resolution on Monday, July 1, to officially register the city’s support for global calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Authored by Councilor Benny Bomogao, the resolution advocates for a ceasefire, peace talks, and humanitarian aid to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza is the focal point of the conflict, experiencing recurrent violence and rocket fire exchanges. Several major military confrontations between Israel and Hamas have resulted in thousands of casualties and destruction.

The United Nations (UN) and various humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about the living conditions in Gaza, including issues related to access to clean water, healthcare, education, and other essential services.

Bomogao said the Baguio city council resolution was consistent with the local government’s human rights advocacy, and global efforts for peace.

He said, “Even though Baguio City’s voice may seem small within the country, it can still have a meaningful impact by resonating with other cities, provinces, and countries.”

The resolution was approved after months of discussions and revisions since November 2023 to align with the national government’s stance.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Director Jomar Saide said the Baguio resolution reflected the Philippines’ support for the UN humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Other Baguio councilors such as Arthur Allad-iw, Vladimir Cayabas, Jose Molintas, and Elmer Datuin, said the July 1 resolution aligned with the Philippines’ support for the UN’s position about a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and ensure aid delivery to affected civilians.

Gaza is a territory along the Mediterranean Sea, bordered by Israel and Egypt, and home to about two million people. It is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Since 2007, the militant and political group Hamas has controlled Gaza. An Israeli blockade restricts the movement of people and goods, severely affecting Gaza’s economy and living conditions.

Residents face high unemployment, limited access to basic services, and significant infrastructure damage. – Rappler.com