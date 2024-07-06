Bodies of missing beauty queen, boyfriend found in Tarlac

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BODIES FOUND. The remains of Pampanga beauty queen Geneva Lopez and boyfriend Yitshak Cohen have been found by authorities ni Capas, Tarlac on July 6. The couple have been missing for two weeks

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda says the police confirmed the identities based on the clothings and personal items found on the victims

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Police found the remains of missing beauty queen Geneva Lopez and her Israeli boyfriend Yitshak Cohen in Capas, Tarlac, on Saturday, July 6, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda announced.

Pineda said in a Facebook post that police confirmed the identities based on the clothings and personal items found on the victims.

“I am saddened to inform you that the bodies of our cabalen, Geneva Lopez, and her boyfriend Yitshak Cohen have been found in a place in Sta. Lucia in Capas, Tarlac, after they disappeared for two weeks. The police confirmed this based on the clothing and belongings of the victims,” the governor said in Filipino.

Pineda also expressed his condolences to the families of Lopez and Cohen and vowed to seek justice for the victims.

A key witness had come forward to authorities and provided information crucial to the case, according to a report from ABS-CBN.

The couple went missing since June 21, and were said to be headed for Capas, Tarlac, in relation to a real estate transaction.

The sports utility vehicle that the couple used was found burned and abandoned in Barangay Cristo Rey in Capas, a few hours past midnight of June 22.

Authorities identified seven persons of interest including the alleged real estate agent, a former cop assigned at the Angeles City police station.

Lopez was among the official candidates of Mutya ng Pilipinas Pampanga 2024 representing the town of Santo Tomas. – Rappler.com