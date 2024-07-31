10 Chinese POGO workers rescued in Clark

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESCUE. The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group implements seven search warrants in an alleged small-scale POGO in a villa at The Villages in Clark Freeport, Pampanga on July 30, 2024.

Authorities believe the Chinese men are victims of human trafficking who previously worked in the POGO Lucky South 99 in Porac

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines – Ten Chinese men who had escaped from a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) were rescued by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in a villa in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga on Tuesday, July 30.

The CIDG carried out the operation in coordination with the Public Safety Division (PSD) of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) after securing seven warrants to search alleged small-scale POGOs in The Villages along Prince Balagtas Avenue in the former US military air base.

RESCUE. Ten Chinese men are brought to Camp Crame in Quezon City following a rescue operation conducted by the PNP-CIDG in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, on July 30, 2024. Photo by Joann Manabat

Authorities believe the Chinese are victims of human trafficking who escaped from the POGO Lucky South 99 Gaming Incorporated in Porac last June.

The ten Chinese were in Room 701 of Family Tree Building of The Villages, where authorities also found and confiscated various computers and gadgets used in POGO activities.

Following their rescue, the individuals were brought to Camp Crame in Quezon City and were set to be handed over to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for profiling and verification.

As of 10 pm Tuesday, no Chinese had yet been transferred to the BI, according to spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

Two Chinese women, the mothers of three babies, along with their three Filipino helpers, were left in the villa with representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) due to their family status.

Other buildings in The Villages were still being searched by the CIDG, as of writing.

Lucky South 99 and Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated in Bamban, Tarlac are under investigation by the Senate. Both were raided earlier this year by an inter-agency team led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and CIDG for alleged illegal detention, torture, human trafficking, and scam operations.

Authorities seized eight safety vaults, documents, cellphones, computers, and other gadgets used in POGO operations during that raid.

Rappler reached out to CDC for information on Tuesday’s operation, but it declined to comment as of writing.

The crackdown follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent order to ban all POGOs which was announced during his third State of the Nation Address last July 22. –Rappler.com