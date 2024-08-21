CHR orders investigation into Cordillera aerial bombings 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has ordered an investigation into reports of aerial bombings by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) during operations against New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas.

“Given the severity of the situation, the CHR Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has taken cognizance of the matter and will launch a thorough investigation in the affected areas to assess the extent of the impact and to ensure that the rights of the affected communities are upheld and protected,” the CHR said in a statement on Tuesday, August 20.

Reports indicate that the bombings during military offensives in Balbalan, Kalinga, have affected approximately 2,700 residents in the villages of Maling, Dao-angan, and Balantoy. Similar attacks have been reported in other areas.

Human rights groups in the Cordillera have documented at least three aerial bombings, including the June 7 airstrike in Balbalan stated by the CHR.

Another incident occurred in April following a clash between the NPA and the military on the borders of Ilocos Sur and Abra, forcing residents near the site of the firefight to flee.

Airstrikes were also recorded during the AFP’s March 2023 offensive in Balbalan, affecting Barangay Gawaan.

The CHR reminded all parties in the conflict of their obligation under International Humanitarian Law to protect civilians. The Geneva Conventions, specifically Articles 48 and 51, require that warring forces distinguish between civilians and combatants and military targets, and prohibit indiscriminate attacks, including aerial bombings.

Beyond physical injuries, such attacks can have long-term psychological effects, the CHR pointed out.

“Civilians’ lives could be put at serious risk, livelihoods could be disrupted, and schools could be forced to close, potentially inflicting physical, emotional, and psychological trauma on the affected communities,” the statement read.

“In line with this, the Commission calls on authorities, especially those in the security sector, to prioritize the protection of civilians in the context of armed conflict. It is imperative that all parties strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and preserve peace whenever possible,” the CHR added.

In July 2023, the progressive Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives filed a resolution to investigate the impact of aerial bombings on children, citing 11 cases across the country. The lawmakers pointed out that these incidents have disrupted education and caused shortages of essential goods and services, resulting in both physical and emotional trauma.

During the same period, groups from the Philippines, along with organizations from Pakistan, Myanmar, West Papua, Palestine, and India, launched a solidarity platform to monitor and campaign against bombings in rural communities.

Human rights group Karapatan noted a rising number of civilians affected by AFP bombing runs under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., increasing from 2,354 in 2022 to 20,391 in 2023. – Rappler.com