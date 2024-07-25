Dagupan suspends classes, work again as rivers continue to swell

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OVERFLOW. Binday Dike in San Fabian overflows as water from Bued River rushes to the Cayanga River exiting towards the Lingayen Gulf.

Most river systems in Pangasinan are now above normal water levels

DAGUPAN, Philippines – The Dagupan City government ordered on Thursday, July 25, the suspension of classes at all levels and work in government offices again because the water levels in the river systems of Pangasinan are anticipated to swell further.

Mayor Belen Fernandez issued Executive Order No. 21-2024, suspending classes and government work in the city on Friday, July 26.

Fernandez said work in the private sector, however, is left to the discretion of employers.

As muddy water from upstream began to flow into rivers in Pangasinan, some streets in Dagupan City have already flooded due to accumulated rainwater and high tide.

As of 3 pm on Thursday, the Burgos Extension to Tapuac Road, including the rotunda in Barangay Mayombo, was flooded with clear rainwater. Light vehicles can still pass through.

Rivers swell

Most river systems in Pangasinan are now above normal water levels, according to the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Bugallon town’s Bañaga River, a part of the Agno River, is now 1.6 meters above sea level (masl). Its normal level is 1.0 masl, while its critical level is 1.8 masl.

The Bued-Cayanga River in San Fabian is now at 7.8 masl, up from its normal 7.0 masl. Its critical level is 9.0 masl.

In Calasiao town, the Marusay River is now at 4.75 feet above normal level (ANL), as of 2 pm monitoring. Its critical level begins at 8 feet ANL.

The Sinocalan River in Santa Barbara town is now six meters above sea level. Its alert level is 6.20 masl, while its critical level is 7 masl. Dagupan’s Pantal River is also measured the same.

Flooding has been a constant problem in Dagupan City, known as the “Bangus (milkfish) Capital of the Philippines.”

The coastal city receives water from the Sinocalan River, which starts in Benguet province. Continuous rain in Northern Luzon cause a surge of water from upstream.

The river flows from Benguet into Pangasinan through San Manuel, then to Binalonan, Urdaneta City, Santa Barbara, Calasiao, and finally Dagupan City before reaching the Lingayen Gulf.

While this brings mineral-rich soil ideal for producing good-tasting bangus, it also causes frequent floods, creating a dilemma for the residents.

As rain is expected to continue, possible flooding in Dagupan City may be expected until the following week.

All major roads in the province remain passable as of posting time, except for the Villa Verde Road in San Nicolas due to landslides. – Rappler.com