Dawn fire hits Baguio mall

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Fire hit the third floor of Maharlika Livelihood Center in downtown Session Road at around 1 am Tuesday, July 16.
The Baguio Fire Department with the aid of water delivery trucks were able to contain the blaze at about 4 am.
Maharlika is part of the Baguio City Market and housed mostly beauty parlors and retail shops on that floor.
Mayor Benjamin Magalong directed relief measures for the affected entrepreneurs.
He said they are now coordinating with Abanao Square management to possibly use the top floor open area as assembly site for the affected.
