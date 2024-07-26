Choices and changes: De Lima shares 5 life lessons with UP Baguio graduates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CELEBRATE. Former senator Leila de Lima celebrates her first month of 'unconditional freedom,' addressing graduating students at the University of the Philippines Baguio.

'Things can still change for the better. In the same Congress where I was crucified, Duterte and his men are now the ones being investigated for the killings they committed in the drug war. Imagine that,' says former senator Leila de Lima

BAGUIO, Philippines – “I can only surmise that most of you have followed my personal travails as a politician and public servant, and that I have somehow gained a certain amount of sympathy from the constituency of this university.”

The warmth in her voice providing a stark contrast to the a heavy downpour outside on Wednesday, July 24, former senator Leila de Lima celebrated addressed the academics and graduating students of the University of the Philippines Baguio in the first month of her unconditional freedom.

A local court on June 24 cleared her of all the remaining charges of conspiracy to commit drug trading, a ruling that gave her unconditional freedom after nearly seven years of arbitrary detention which started during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. The charges against her turned out to be fabricated, with witnesses recanting and claiming they made up stories against her under pressure from Duterte, whom she fiercely criticized for his brutal “war on drugs.”

De Lima said she had worried that the graduation ceremony would be called off because of the bad weather, but was glad that it pushed through. It was the same day that the enhanced southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina unleashed its fury in many parts of the country, including Baguio in the Cordillera region.

“This is my first time here in UP Baguio, and let me be the first to congratulate you, the Class of 2024 of the University of the Philippines Baguio,” de Lima began, her voice resonating with warmth.

Northern connection

The UP community, she acknowledged, was among those who supported and sympathized with her during her detention.

Reflecting on her connections to the North, De Lima shared how her ties with it were misconstrued, leading to what she saw as her political persecution.

“Unfortunately, my most popular link to the North, aside from lawyering for reformist politicians like former Isabela governor Grace Padaca when I was still an election law practitioner, is actually a case of red-tagging,” she said.

De Lima said she was targeted for red-tagging because of her blood ties with the wife of the late Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). Sison’s wife Juliet is De Lima’s distant paternal relative.

“I am the least to be a communist. I am a progressive human rights defender who believes in people empowerment and social justice, and my record as a public servant will bear that out,” the ex-senator said.

De Lima shared five lessons from her experiences, hoping to inspire the graduates as they prepared to embark on new journeys.

‘You are never alone’

“No matter how isolated or lonely or fettered you feel in your choices, the immutable fact of life is that you are never alone,” she said.

De Lima recalled how her family and friends supported her during her darkest moments, proving that human compassion and empathy are powerful forces.

She said even in the most challenging times, there is always a community ready to support and uplift.

“There is this line in the last Star Wars movie that goes like this: ‘They hope to defeat us by making us believe that we are alone.’ In life, defeat only comes when you start believing that you are alone. The good news is that being alone is not the natural state of human existence,” she said.

De Lima added, “The bad news is that a lot of us still believe that it is. For myself, it was in the most ironic of circumstances that the realization came to me. It was in involuntary physical isolation – the most isolated I have ever been in my entire life – that I felt solidarity and communion with others.”

‘Every human life matters’

“Every human life matters. This might seem unnecessary to point out because it is self-evident. But it turns out that every now and then we need to be reminded that human life is sacred,” she said.

De Lima emphasized the importance of valuing life, especially in the context of Duterte’s extrajudicial killings during the drug war.

“We witnessed a dark period when almost all of us lost our marbles and thought of nothing but our own entitlement to live while others should die. That is the exact opposite of the essence of community. The essence of community tells us that no one is truly alone. As you are human, as long as you are human, even in your worst situations, you will always have an intimate unit of society you can rely on for compassion and comfort,” she said.

‘One voice can make a difference’

“Sometimes, all it takes and all that is needed is for one person’s voice to be heard,” De Lima said, comparing it to the iconic image of a man standing in front of tanks in Tiananmen Square.

She encouraged the graduates to speak out against injustice, even when it is unpopular.

De Lima said, “In those moments, standing alone in the Senate and House hearings, I reminded our nation that murder is murder and that whatever lofty end or goal one professed would achieve, one can never justify going against the very foundation of God’s law and the law of humanity: ‘Thou shall not kill,’” A single person can always make a difference, no matter the odds. Your voice matters. And it could be that one single voice, though silenced, might eventually prove to be the only voice of reason.”

‘There is hope for change’

“There is hope for this country,” de Lima declared.

She spoke of the potential for transformation, even when the path seems difficult. Her own journey from imprisonment to acquittal demonstrated that change, although slow, is possible.

“The turnaround in public opinion in the six-year drug war is an example that things can still change for the better. In the same Congress where I was crucified, Duterte and his men are now the ones being investigated for the killings they committed in the drug war. Imagine that,” she said.

De Lima added, “Small victories will always matter. Change will be slow. It will not be revolutionary or cathartic. It will never be instantaneous. The key to change lies in persistent and dedicated effort.”

‘Power of choice’

“The hope of change for the better largely lies in the choices that the best and brightest of our people will make,” she said.

De Lima urged the graduates to make decisions that contribute to positive change, whether they choose to stay in the Philippines or seek opportunities abroad.

She said, “I worry that someday in the future, a generation from now, you will regret the choice that you made. I hope that you do not become like those in our generation and the generation after us who are so disappointed in the lack of progress for half a century that they regret not migrating the first chance that they had.”

De Lima said, “For my generation and the generation that followed us, staying was a difficult struggle. Your generation will have its own challenges. If you choose to stay, just remember some of the lessons I shared with you today. You will not be alone and you can make a difference.”

De Lima’s speech, filled with poignant reflections and inspiring messages, was warmly received by the graduates, eliciting laughter, sighs, and tears. She concluded by celebrating her own recent victory.

“Today on your graduation day, I am celebrating the first month of my unconditional freedom. In this, my second life, I renew that choice long ago to stay and fight for this country,” she said. — Rappler.com