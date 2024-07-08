Cases of dengue rise in Cordillera, decline in Ilocos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We have recorded a consistent increase in dengue since April, surpassing the five-year epidemic threshold...This trend is alarming and demands immediate action,' says DOH official Karen Lonogan

BAGUIO, Philippines – Dengue cases surged in the Cordillera this year, the Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera said.

Karen Lonogan, head of the DOH-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, said that cases of dengue in the region rose by more than 70% in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period last year.

“We have recorded a consistent increase in dengue since April, surpassing the five-year epidemic threshold,” she said. “This trend is alarming and demands immediate action.”

There were 3,922 cases logged from January to June this year, while only 2,287 were recorded in the same period last year. Meanwhile, 4 deaths due to dengue were recorded during both 2024 and 2023.

Benguet has the most number of dengue cases at 1,545.

Meanwhile, Mountain Province and Baguio City saw the worst uptick in cases, recording a 149% and 124% increase, respectively. Mountain Province has 648 dengue cases, while Baguio City has 984.

DOH Cordillera reminded the public to tollow the 5S strategy against dengue:

Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites

Self-protection measures

Seek early consultation

Sustain hydration

Support fogging in outbreak areas.

Dengue, however, was down in the Ilocos region. Total cases from January 1 to May 18, 2024, declined by 24% compared to the same period last year. According to DOH Ilocos, cases in the first half of 2024 totaled 896 cases, compared to 1,185 in the same period in 2023. Most of the dengue cases were recorded in Pangasinan with 568, making up 63.4% of all the cases in the region.

There were 2 deaths due to dengue so far in Ilocos this year, all in Pangasinan. It reached 3 deaths in first half of last yar.

In Nueva Vizcaya, a dengue outbreak was recorded in a barangay in Villaverde town in May. According to Villaverde Mayor Ronelie Valtoribo, they found more than 61 cases – most of whom were children – since May in Cabuluan barangay. – Rappler.com